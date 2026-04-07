J.Law and Alexa Are Switching Out Their Leggings for This Cool-Girl Jeans Trend

It's here: the timeless denim trend fashion people are wearing with trainers and loafers this spring.

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Collage of Jennifer Lawrence and Alexa Chung wearing straight-leg jeans with trainers and loafers.
(Image credit: Backgrid, @alexachung)
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The coolest jeans you can wear right now? Well, who am I to argue with Alexa Chung and Jennifer Lawrence? Both swapping the slouchy leggings that are doing the rounds this season for a sharper pair of on-trend denim, I spotted Alexa and JLaw step out in matching straight-leg jeans this week.

Putting a springtime spin on their mid-wash jeans, Alexa swapped the chunkier boots she's been wearing throughout the winter months for something no less smart, but significantly lighter. Slipping into a pair of polished leather loafers in an inky shade of black, Alexa wove a polished, pull-together element into her weekend look. Layering from there, Alexa slipped into a waisted leather jacket, tapping into another spring trend set to soar this month.

Alexa Chung takes a mirror selfie wearings straight-leg jeans with loafers and a cinch waist leather jacket.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence wore her pair a little lower on the hips, as her jeans skimmed the leg for a relaxed shape. Veering casual with her styling, she wore her jeans with white and red Adidas Tokyo trainers. Echoing the accent on the shoes, a cosy red cardigan brought warmth and vibrancy into her otherwise laid-back look, keeping things feeling relaxed but far from boring.

Jennifer Lawrence walks down the street in New York wearing a yellow t-shirt with blue straight-leg jeans and white trainers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The chicest way to wear denim right now, straight-leg jeans are quickly becoming the most relevant denim silhouette of the season. If you’re ready to follow suit, scroll on to discover the chicest straight-leg jeans to shop and wear now.

Shop Straight-Leg Jeans:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.