Putting a springtime spin on their mid-wash jeans, Alexa swapped the chunkier boots she's been wearing throughout the winter months for something no less smart, but significantly lighter. Slipping into a pair of polished leather loafers in an inky shade of black, Alexa wove a polished, pull-together element into her weekend look. Layering from there, Alexa slipped into a waisted leather jacket, tapping into another spring trend set to soar this month.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence wore her pair a little lower on the hips, as her jeans skimmed the leg for a relaxed shape. Veering casual with her styling, she wore her jeans with white and red Adidas Tokyo trainers. Echoing the accent on the shoes, a cosy red cardigan brought warmth and vibrancy into her otherwise laid-back look, keeping things feeling relaxed but far from boring.
The chicest way to wear denim right now, straight-leg jeans are quickly becoming the most relevant denim silhouette of the season. If you’re ready to follow suit, scroll on to discover the chicest straight-leg jeans to shop and wear now.
Shop Straight-Leg Jeans:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Mango
Matilda High-Rise Straight Jeans
Honestly, I think these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
These come in sizes 6—22, as well as five different leg lengths.
H&M
Straight Regular Waist Jeans
With a slightly slouchy fit, these are perfect for everyday styling.
Agolde
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Style these with white trainers to get Jennifer's look.
Zara
Straight High-Waisted Jeans
These also come in white and light blue.
Khaite
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Fashion people will always have a soft spot for Khaite's Danielle jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.