Suddenly, Every Fashion Person Is Swapping Black Shoes for This Bright Shade

I spot trends for a living, and right now, all the chicest dressers are swapping black shoes for this bright shade.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Collage of celebrities wearing red shoes.
(Image credit: Backgrid, Getty)
Jump to category:

All of a sudden, fashion people everywhere are swapping their time-tested black shoes for a chic spring shade—and I have to admit, I’m tempted to follow suit. As much as I adore the reliability of a classic black heel or flat, this week I’ve found myself repeatedly drawn to shop my own pair of the red shoes trend that so many of my favourite celebrities are suddenly backing.

Making the case for the elevated shoe, I spotted Laura Harrier out shopping in New York this week. Forgoing her usual black footwear, she elevated a laid-back combination of jeans and a windbreaker with a pair of red pointed-toe heels. Instead of blending into the backdrop of her look, as a black shoe would have done too easily, Laura's red pair welcomed a vibrant pop of colour, adding dimension and intention to an otherwise understated outfit.

Laura Harrier walks down the street in New York wearing red heels with jeans and a puffer jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Also spotted styling the trend this week, Cameron Diaz stepped out for a premiere in a sleek, long-sleeved black Fforme dress, paired with a tonal bag. Rather than assembling a monochrome look, she punctuated the look with a pair of striking ruby-red Jude shoes, echoed by a swipe of matching lipstick.

Cameron Diaz steps out of a car wearing a black dress with red heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And then there’s Lindsay Lohan, whom I also caught sight of using a flash of red footwear to elevate her denim.

No less easy to style than its black equivalents, red shoes work just as well with jeans, dresses and tailored trousers.

Lindsay Lohan walks down the street in New York wearing blue jeans with red pointed-toe slingbacks.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Set to step up as the season’s favourite shoe trend, read on to discover and shop the best red shoes available now.

Shop Red Shoes:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro