All of a sudden, fashion people everywhere are swapping their time-tested black shoes for a chic spring shade—and I have to admit, I’m tempted to follow suit. As much as I adore the reliability of a classic black heel or flat, this week I’ve found myself repeatedly drawn to shop my own pair of the red shoes trend that so many of my favourite celebrities are suddenly backing.
Making the case for the elevated shoe, I spotted Laura Harrier out shopping in New York this week. Forgoing her usual black footwear, she elevated a laid-back combination of jeans and a windbreaker with a pair of red pointed-toe heels. Instead of blending into the backdrop of her look, as a black shoe would have done too easily, Laura's red pair welcomed a vibrant pop of colour, adding dimension and intention to an otherwise understated outfit.
Also spotted styling the trend this week, Cameron Diaz stepped out for a premiere in a sleek, long-sleeved black Fforme dress, paired with a tonal bag. Rather than assembling a monochrome look, she punctuated the look with a pair of striking ruby-red Jude shoes, echoed by a swipe of matching lipstick.
And then there’s Lindsay Lohan, whom I also caught sight of using a flash of red footwear to elevate her denim.
No less easy to style than its black equivalents, red shoes work just as well with jeans, dresses and tailored trousers.
Set to step up as the season’s favourite shoe trend, read on to discover and shop the best red shoes available now.
Shop Red Shoes:
Marks & Spencer
Satin Ankle Strap Kitten Heel Sandals
I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.
Jude
Haze Leather Mules
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Ballet Flats With Knot
Style these with jeans to easily elevate your everyday looks.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Leather Flip Flops
Fashion people always come back to Ancient Greek sandals for their chic range of sandals and flip flops.
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal
These also come in three other shades.
Mango
Padded Sandal
These look more expensive than they actually are.
Sézane
Valentin Low Ballerinas
Add a pop of colour to your daily rotation.
Manolo Blahnik
Veralli Bow-Detailed Leather Ballet Flats
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.