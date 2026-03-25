I Just Found Out Sienna Miller Swears By This "Botox-Alternative" Serum for Her Glowing Skin

Sienna Miller swears by this one SkinCeuticals serum for her radiant glow.

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A photo of Sienna Miller, flanked by photos of the skinceuticals ptiox serum on either side
(Image credit: Getty Images, @eleanorvousden)

If there's one celebrity we all flock to for beauty inspiration on the Who What Wear UK beauty desk, I think we can collectively agree it's Sienna Miller. We all want to know Sienna Miller's beauty secrets, from how she gets her effortlessly tousled hair to the perfume she wears; whatever she's using, I want in on it too. So, when I heard that Sienna Miller uses a certain serum that's also beloved by dermatologists, skin experts and beauty editors alike, I was curious to know what it was.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Sienna Miller attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's well-known that Sienna Miller is already a huge fan of Skinceuticals' cult vitamin C serum, C E Ferulic. However, it turns out that she has recently added a newer SkinCeuticals product into her routine. This certain peptide serum has even been touted as a "Botox alternative" by targeting fine lines and plumping the skin for a glass-like effect. The product in question? SkinCeuticals Ptiox (£135).

SkinCeuticals Ptiox

A bottle of Eleanor&#039;s SkinCeutical Ptiox serum on a marble table

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

SkinCeutical describes this peptide serum as a "wrinkle-modulating serum", which works to plump out the dynamic expression lines we have on our skin, from crow's feet to nasolabial (or laughter) lines. It essentially works by reducing contraction lines to improve your complexion's overall skin texture and radiance, and allowing you to target even those areas that you cannot directly treat with Botox.

In fact, SkinCeuticals' clinical trial showed a reduction in nine different kinds of wrinkles in 12 weeks, showing an improvement in skin texture and radiance, too. The brand also recommends that P-Tiox can even be used to complement injectable treatments such as Botox, helping to boost the effects alongside your treatments.

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A selfie of beauty editor Eleanor Vousden

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

It would be remiss of me not to mention that this is an expensive serum and most definitely a luxury skincare investment. However, having just finished my second bottle of P-Tiox, I can absolutely vouch for its results, and I've also had several skincare experts sing its praises to me, too. This is one skincare brand that you can trust.

I've not had any Botox for six months, and where I'd normally see the fine lines creep back around my eyes, they're softer and far less noticeable than they were pre-treatment. Whilst I wouldn't say it's a Botox replacement, I do love the plumping effects, and should I get Botox in the near future, I'll definitely be using Ptiox to prolong the results for as long as possible.

The serum is also lightweight and sinks in fast, so it's great for all skin types and easy to slot into both your AM and PM skincare routine and layer underneath other products. I've been pairing it with the C E Ferulic serum, and honestly, my skin has never looked so glassy. And now that it's Sienna Miller-approved, I'm topping up on a third bottle.

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Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.