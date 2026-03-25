I Just Found Out Sienna Miller Swears By This "Botox-Alternative" Serum for Her Glowing Skin

If there's one celebrity we all flock to for beauty inspiration on the Who What Wear UK beauty desk, I think we can collectively agree it's Sienna Miller. We all want to know Sienna Miller's beauty secrets, from how she gets her effortlessly tousled hair to the perfume she wears; whatever she's using, I want in on it too. So, when I heard that Sienna Miller uses a certain serum that's also beloved by dermatologists, skin experts and beauty editors alike, I was curious to know what it was.
It's well-known that Sienna Miller is already a huge fan of Skinceuticals' cult vitamin C serum, C E Ferulic. However, it turns out that she has recently added a newer SkinCeuticals product into her routine. This certain peptide serum has even been touted as a "Botox alternative" by targeting fine lines and plumping the skin for a glass-like effect. The product in question? SkinCeuticals Ptiox (£135).
SkinCeuticals Ptiox
SkinCeuticals
P-Tiox
Key ingredients: Advanced peptide complex, PHA, niacinamide and laminaria extract
Pros
Plumps fine lines and wrinkles
Boost skin texture and radiance
After 12 weeks, users saw an improvement in nine different types of wrinkles, from crow's feet to laughter lines
Cons
Eye-wateringly expensive
SkinCeutical describes this peptide serum as a "wrinkle-modulating serum", which works to plump out the dynamic expression lines we have on our skin, from crow's feet to nasolabial (or laughter) lines. It essentially works by reducing contraction lines to improve your complexion's overall skin texture and radiance, and allowing you to target even those areas that you cannot directly treat with Botox.
In fact, SkinCeuticals' clinical trial showed a reduction in nine different kinds of wrinkles in 12 weeks, showing an improvement in skin texture and radiance, too. The brand also recommends that P-Tiox can even be used to complement injectable treatments such as Botox, helping to boost the effects alongside your treatments.
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It would be remiss of me not to mention that this is an expensive serum and most definitely a luxury skincare investment. However, having just finished my second bottle of P-Tiox, I can absolutely vouch for its results, and I've also had several skincare experts sing its praises to me, too. This is one skincare brand that you can trust.
I've not had any Botox for six months, and where I'd normally see the fine lines creep back around my eyes, they're softer and far less noticeable than they were pre-treatment. Whilst I wouldn't say it's a Botox replacement, I do love the plumping effects, and should I get Botox in the near future, I'll definitely be using Ptiox to prolong the results for as long as possible.
The serum is also lightweight and sinks in fast, so it's great for all skin types and easy to slot into both your AM and PM skincare routine and layer underneath other products. I've been pairing it with the C E Ferulic serum, and honestly, my skin has never looked so glassy. And now that it's Sienna Miller-approved, I'm topping up on a third bottle.
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SkinCeuticals
P-Tiox
The iconic serum that Sienna Miller swears by.
SkinCeuticals
Ultimate Anti-Wrinkle Power Pair
For the best results, combine with the C E Ferulic serum (another favourite of Sienna's) for glass-like skin.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.