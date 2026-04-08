Calling It: This Forgotten Calvin Klein Perfume Is About to Make a Major Comeback

These days, there are so many different perfumes on the market, from floral scents to woody fragrances and citrusy aromas. However, if you're a millennial, you most likely had Vera Wang Princess, DKNY Be Delicious or Calvin Klein Euphoria in your fragrance collection growing up. As a teen, these were the only three scents I wore, and if I smell them now, they bring back such nostalgia. That being said, they've been somewhat forgotten over the years, thanks to new launches and niche perfume brands taking over.
However, if, like me, you recently binged Love Story, you're probably aware that Calvin Klein is having a major comeback for 2026 thanks to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her impeccable style. In fact, Sarah Pidgoen, who plays Kennedy on the show, recently wore a custom Calvin Klein dress and a silver CK One clutch to the Oscars, further cementing the brand's cool-girl status.
In perfect timing, Calvin Klein's iconic Euphoria scent has just had a major glow-up, and I know that these fragrances are about to be on the wrists of every fashion person this season. The brand has launched three new perfumes as part of the iconic Euphoria collection, with global star Rosalía as the face.
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The original Euphoria scent launched back in 2005, and it oozed cool-girl appeal thanks to a sensual blend of pomegranate, lotus blossom, black orchid and amber. I remember wearing this on nights out and feeling like the ultimate it-girl.
That being said, the new Euphoria scents feel decidedly modern, leaning into the popular gourmand fragrance trend, with vanilla notes running throughout all three perfumes. Each scent remains housed in the iconic sculptural masterpiece that is the original Euphora bottle, each with its own colourful hue, ranging from deep purple to hot pink and bright yellow.
Euphoria Magnetic Elixir is a creamy, musky vanilla scent that sits close to the skin, revealing floral undertones. Meanwhile, Bold Elixir takes on the sensuality of the OG fragrance, with notes of orchid, jasmine and toasted vanilla. In contrast, Solar Elixir is a fruity perfume that feels radiant and luminous, with juicy mango and blooming vanilla flower.
All three perfumes feel incredibly vibrant and bold, with softer elements that linger beautifully throughout the day. What's more, these strong scents have the highest fragrance concentration of any Calvin Klein perfume, leaving an addictive trail wherever you go. I said it once, and I'll say it again: these perfumes are about to be everywhere.
Shop Calvin Klein Euphoria Elixir Collection
Calvin Klein
Euphoria Magnetic Elixir Parfum Intense
Key notes: Vanilla, musk, orchid
While the original Euphoria scent used to be my go-to for an evening out, Magnetic Elixir has quickly become my new favourite thanks to the sensual, musky aroma.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.