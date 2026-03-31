Welcome to The Empties Edit, a roundup of the products our beauty director Shannon Lawlor finishes to the last drop every month. Shannon tests hundreds of products every year, so only the ones she really adores reach "empty" status. Consider The Empties Edit your definitive shopping list of the best beauty products money can buy.
I know it might not feel like it temperature-wise, but spring has officially begun, and my beauty products know it. Right now, my concealer choice is sheer, my scent choices lean heavily towards fresh, green perfumes, my blusher is balmy and I'm starting to get heavier-handed with my bronzer application. I am ready for the warmer climes to arrive.
And whilst I'm in the middle of a bit of a spring reset on my beauty routine, some things are staying the same. In fact, over the past month, during winter's closing act, I used up six beauty products in particular that were so good, I refuse to enter spring without them. From mascara to body cream, these are the six beauty products I emptied to the last drop over the past four weeks, and absolutely will be repurchasing for spring (and every season from here on out).
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1. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
I'm a total sucker for an affordable mascara, and this one from Maybelline is, hands down, one of the best around for super-long, super-dark, super-lifted lashes. In fact, I vividly remember writing a review for Who What Wear UK all the way back in 2021 when it launched, and it has been a regular in my mascara rotation ever since. Trust me, if you're in the market for a great high-street mascara that has a luxury result, this is it.
2. Saltair Santal Bloom Body Butter
Saltair
Santal Bloom Body Butter
This is, perhaps, my favourite beauty product around right now. Any change in weather has my skin grotesquely dry, and just two seconds after I finished my first tub of this stuff last week, I had another one on the go. Not only is the creamy sandalwood scent absolutely delicious (and seriously expensive-smelling), the thick, whipped texture sinks into skin in a matter of seconds and leaves my limbs looking glowy all day long.
I don't know about anyone else, but 2026 has proved the year of troublesome skin for me, so far. The latter half of 2025 saw my typically acne-prone skin clear up and radiate health. But something this year has changed—my skin is naturally congested, prone to breakouts and showing all sorts of texture. This gently decongesting cleanser from Sunday Riley, however, has been my complexion's only saving grace. The gel formula works not only to dissolve and regulate excess oil, but it also offers a deep cleanse without even a hint of drying tightness, keeping the skin barrier intact while it works.
4. Jo Loves Rosé A Layered Candle
Jo Loves
Rosé A Layered Candle
It's not lost on me that £90 for a candle is quite outlandish, but I really did adore every second of burn I got out of this candle—and it lasted the entire month (burned daily). What makes it such a joy is not only its delightfully spring-coded vessel, but also the fact it throws its chic scent far and wide (it filled my whole flat). It is also essentially three candles in one. The first layer is a delicate blend of white rose and lemon leaves, the second layer has the fragrance merging into something sweeter with rose and dates, before it finishes off with a true spring-time rose petal scent. I've got another one ready to open up, but I'm saving my next burn for when I really want to indulge. It's the sort of luxury candle that deserves a special occasion.
5. Susanne Kaufmann Bath for the Senses
Susanne Kaufmann
Bath for the Senses
This was either my eight, ninth or tenth bottle of Susanne Kaufmann Bath for the Senses—my memory fails me. You see, it's no secret I indulge in a nightly soak in the tub, and I have exceptionally high expectations when it comes to my bath products (perhaps the highest). And Susanne Kaufmann is, hands down, my most cherished bath and body brand. I have been using this oily bath foam for many, many years and consider it to be one of the best bath soaks ever made. It smells milky and calming, nourishes the skin and just has me melting back into myself. Total relaxing joy.
6. Sarah Chapman Intense Hydrating Booster
Sarah Chapman
Skinesis Intense Hydrating Booster
Finally, we come to this hyaluronic acid serum from Sarah Chapman. I'll be honest, as a beauty journalist of over a decade, I have long believed a hyaluronic acid serum is simply a hyaluronic acid serum—nothing groundbreaking. However, this product has somewhat changed my mind. Yes, it's simply a beautiful hydrating serum, but it didn't break me out, it didn't leave my skin looking greasy or oily and it did indeed deliver all-day plumpness, hydration and glow. I'm sold, and I want more.
Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.