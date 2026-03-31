Spring Has Sprung—The 6 Beauty Products I'm Repurchasing Immediately to See Me Through

With a new season upon us, these are the 6 beauty products my beauty director's arsenal won't be without for the season ahead.

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Shannon Lawlor&#039;s March beauty emptis including Maybelline Sky High Mascara, Susanne Kaufmann Bath for th Senses, Jo Loves Roses, Sunday Riley Breakout Breakup, Sarah Chapman Hydration Booster and Saltair Santal Bloom Body Cream
(Image credit: Lucy Robinson for Who What Wear UK)

Welcome to The Empties Edit, a roundup of the products our beauty director Shannon Lawlor finishes to the last drop every month. Shannon tests hundreds of products every year, so only the ones she really adores reach "empty" status. Consider The Empties Edit your definitive shopping list of the best beauty products money can buy.

I know it might not feel like it temperature-wise, but spring has officially begun, and my beauty products know it. Right now, my concealer choice is sheer, my scent choices lean heavily towards fresh, green perfumes, my blusher is balmy and I'm starting to get heavier-handed with my bronzer application. I am ready for the warmer climes to arrive.

And whilst I'm in the middle of a bit of a spring reset on my beauty routine, some things are staying the same. In fact, over the past month, during winter's closing act, I used up six beauty products in particular that were so good, I refuse to enter spring without them. From mascara to body cream, these are the six beauty products I emptied to the last drop over the past four weeks, and absolutely will be repurchasing for spring (and every season from here on out).

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1. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

2. Saltair Santal Bloom Body Butter

3. Sunday Riley Breakout Breakup Cleanser

4. Jo Loves Rosé A Layered Candle

5. Susanne Kaufmann Bath for the Senses

6. Sarah Chapman Intense Hydrating Booster

Shannon Lawlor
Shannon Lawlor
Beauty Director

Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.