With just days to go until the opening weekend of Coachella 2026 (or should I say Bieberchella), the official start of festival season is steadily approaching. From BST to Reading and Leeds, Wireless to Creamfields, we're set for a busy few months ahead, and if you're anything like us, choosing what to wear is an important part.
I'm suffering from a touch of Coachella FOMO, so I had a scroll through the Zara site and created a few looks I’d wear if I were attending (my best friend is, so I considered it research for her), and I found so many great options. From cool-girl denim to '90s-style slip dresses, there were enough affordable finds to create three looks at every price point, so it feels almost selfish of me not to share. Keep scrolling to discover the three Zara festival outfits my friend and I would happily wear.
1. Bomber Jacket + Layered Tee + Shorts
Style Notes: Starting strong, this look directly references Hailey's cap-and-scarf pairing. After finding a scarf almost identical to one she wore a few years back, it felt natural to pair it with a black bomber, a layered tank top and black shorts for an outfit that keeps you cool during the day and warm when the temperature drops. And is festival season really complete without a pair of sturdy biker boots?
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Oversize Zip-Up Bomber Jacket
Yes to this entire outfit.
ZARA
Double-Layer Strappy Top
We saw double-layered tees in winter, but it seems like layered tanks will be everywhere during summer.
ZARA
Mini Pocket Shorts
These come in solid black and polka dot.
ZARA
Leather Flat Embroidered Boots
The embossed buckles add a Western vibe.
ZARA
Animal Print Modal Silk Scarf
Bonus: you can hide festival hair in need of a wash.
ZARA
Shield Sunglasses
Oversized sunglasses are back, and I for one couldn't be happier.
ZARA
Washed Twill Cap
So handy to have.
2. Denim Jacket + Blouse + Cowboy Boots
Style Notes: Festival dressing will always feel inherently bohemian to me, and thankfully, Zara's offering right now is giving serious noughties-Sienna-Miller energy. From asymmetric-hem skirts to billowing embroidered blouses, this look isn't just reserved for festivals; it would be equally at home on any warm spring day.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Romantic Lace Blouse
The puff sleeves! the delicate embroidery! I can't believe this top is under £50.
ZARA
Denim Godet Skirt
This denim skirt has gone straight into my basket.