My Best Friend Is Heading to Coachella—3 Zara Outfits I Sent Her That Make Festival Dressing Look Chic

I may be suffering from FOMO, but I still take my job as a high-street expert seriously. Scroll to discover three outfits perfect for festival season that you can pick up at Zara.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
last updated
in Features
Zara festival outfits 2026
(Image credit: Zara)
Jump to category:

With just days to go until the opening weekend of Coachella 2026 (or should I say Bieberchella), the official start of festival season is steadily approaching. From BST to Reading and Leeds, Wireless to Creamfields, we're set for a busy few months ahead, and if you're anything like us, choosing what to wear is an important part.

Maybe you prefer to channel Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s "no effort is the vibe" Coachella looks (and we all remember Kendall in that butter-yellow dress), or perhaps you’re leaning into your favourite artists' musical aesthetic (be that country-Western cowgirl, bohemian babe, Y2K maximalism or edgy grunge). Either way, there's one place to turn if you want to get the look without breaking the bank: Zara.

Typically, my capsule wardrobe works for most occasions, but festival season calls for something a little different. Weather-appropriate outerwear, fun accessories to personalise your outfits and shoes you can comfortably walk and dance in are all essentials, and thankfully, Zara is a treasure trove of expensive-looking festival-ready finds right now.

I'm suffering from a touch of Coachella FOMO, so I had a scroll through the Zara site and created a few looks I’d wear if I were attending (my best friend is, so I considered it research for her), and I found so many great options. From cool-girl denim to '90s-style slip dresses, there were enough affordable finds to create three looks at every price point, so it feels almost selfish of me not to share. Keep scrolling to discover the three Zara festival outfits my friend and I would happily wear.

1. Bomber Jacket + Layered Tee + Shorts

Zara festival outfits 2026

(Image credit: @HaileyBieber)

Zara festival outfits 2026

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Starting strong, this look directly references Hailey's cap-and-scarf pairing. After finding a scarf almost identical to one she wore a few years back, it felt natural to pair it with a black bomber, a layered tank top and black shorts for an outfit that keeps you cool during the day and warm when the temperature drops. And is festival season really complete without a pair of sturdy biker boots?

Shop the Look:

2. Denim Jacket + Blouse + Cowboy Boots

LONDON - MAY 10: Sienna Miller seen out in Notting Hill, on May 10, 2004 in West London. (Photo by Paul Ashby/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara festival outfits 2026

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Festival dressing will always feel inherently bohemian to me, and thankfully, Zara's offering right now is giving serious noughties-Sienna-Miller energy. From asymmetric-hem skirts to billowing embroidered blouses, this look isn't just reserved for festivals; it would be equally at home on any warm spring day.

Shop the Look: