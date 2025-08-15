Yep, Bubble Bunny Is Officially the Chicest OPI Combination of All Time

If you want a ridiculously luxe-looking manicure that will have people oohing and ahhing over your digits, I highly recommend going custom. No, this doesn't mean you must make your way to the lab and whip up your very own nail colour shade—simply layer two or more hues for a unique look. It's a trick top-tier manicurists lean on all the time for their celebrity clients, but of course, some polishes play nicer together than others. As a general rule, sheer, milky shades always look sublime, and you can easily tweak the number of coats until you reach your desired colour payoff. One of the chicest (according to editors and my IG feed) is colloquially known as "Bubble Bunny"—a blend of two wildly popular OPI polishes. See below for the full breakdown.
What Are Bubble Bunny Nails?
Simply mix OPI's Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny, and there you have it—Bubble Bunny nails! Soapy and sheer, the combo results in the palest hint of pink. See, Bubble Bath on its own is more of a sweet, candy-like pink, while Funny Bunny is arguably the top choice for milky white manis. Both are sheer yet buildable, so you can either commit to the watery look or pile on coat after coat if you prefer a creamier, more opaque finish.
When you combine them, however, the Bubble Bath pink becomes a tad less saturated and somehow looks even chicer than before. It's no wonder the combo frequently pops up on my IG feed, from celebrity manicurists to content creators to WWW beauty editors alike. Who What Wear US social media editor, Emma Hughes, specifically praises the custom colour, even declaring the "always flattering" duo as her "one tried-and-true OPI nail combination for life." Colour me influenced!
You have a couple of options when it comes to mixing the two polishes. You can either A) start with two thin coats of Bubble Bath and follow up with a thin coat of Funny Bunny (Hughes's preferred method), or B) add a few drops of both polishes on a palette and mix them before painting the new, custom shade on your nails. (Find a quick tutorial here from nail art enthusiast Adeeba Khan.) The former is less messy, but the latter may ensure a better blend. I suggest trying both and seeing which routine feels more doable for your next mani. Trust me—once you give this OPI combo a go, it'll be all you'll want to wear for the foreseeable future.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.