Heads Up: Stylish People Are Already Wearing This Rich-Looking Winter Nail Trend

It's clear the fashion set is betting big on brown, from leggings to knits to footwear of all kinds. A rich, chocolatey hue is proving to be one of 2025's most popular colour trends, and as a matter of fact, its influence is infiltrating the beauty zeitgeist as we speak. Case in point: Brown monochrome makeup is all the rage this season, and an espresso manicure is a smart nail trend choice to make any outfit look more expensive. "Clients are leaning into chocolatey, plush tones that feel luxurious yet grounded—much like their fall wardrobes," confirms editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi, founder of JinSoon. For those who care to kick the taste level up a notch, I highly suggest opting for chocolate suede nails, a smooth, sumptuous manicure that's just as opulent as its fashion counterparts. Below, see a full breakdown.
What are chocolate suede nails?
To put it simply, chocolate suede nails refer to a chocolate-brown manicure with a velvety matte finish. While it won't have that quintessential fuzzy texture, the right polish-topper combo will emulate a soft, suede-like effect. "The colour feels indulgent, like a cashmere sweater or a leather boot. There's a softness and strength to it that's perfect for colder weather," notes Choi, who calls the trend both elevated and cosy. "When paired with a matte finish, these shades take on a soft, suede-like look that's visually tactile and seasonally perfect."
She adds, "They're fashion-forward because they align so closely with what's happening on the runways and in street style, but they're also timeless and flattering on every skin tone." All you need is the right richly pigmented brown polish (recs to come!) to suit your undertones.
How to Achieve the Look
Don't brush off the mani prep! According to Choi, your nail shape can ultimately impact the suede-like finish. Short square or squoval nails will be your best bet, although you can opt for longer almond nails and round shapes for a more editorial feel, she says. "These shapes reflect the softness of the trend and keep the look clean and chic," Choi adds. "Because chocolate tones carry visual weight, pairing them with balanced, elegant shapes makes the overall look more wearable and refined."
Once you have your desired shape, it's time to pick a polish. Any richly pigmented chocolate brown will do as long as it has red, cocoa, or neutral undertones. "Nothing too ashy or grey," Choi advises. This is also not the time for bold nail art. To fully mimic a swath of suede, Choi recommends keeping the look clean and minimal. (Although glossy French tips like the look below will always read chic.) Once you have a couple of smooth, even coats, finish the manicure off with a matte topcoat to give it that touchable texture.
Note, not all matte toppers are created equal. "Some matte finishes can look chalky or overly dry. The goal here is a velvety, touchable surface that still feels luxurious," Choi explains. "The matte finish diffuses light and gives the colour a velvety depth that mimics suede perfectly," she adds.
Finally, add a touch of cuticle oil to the nail beds—just make sure you wait until the polish has fully dried and set to avoid dulling the matte finish. "Hydrated cuticles elevate the look, but it's important not to disrupt that soft suede texture," Choi shares. With that, shop nail essentials below, all of which pair perfectly with a brown suede coat.
