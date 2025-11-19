However, being the minimalist that I am, the nail colours I love more than anything else are often sheer nails and translucent polishes, such as milky manicures and sheer pink nail polishes. So, for me and other neutral-leaning connoisseurs, dark nail colours can be a little intimidating, which is why I'm backing porcelain nails as the minimalistic alternative nail trends for winter 2025.
With its sheer white tones, it has a translucency that mimics the delicate finish of porcelain with the same glassy shine you see on fine china. It's chic, expensive-looking and leaves your nails looking vibrant and healthy. And IMO, it's the perfect winter white that still feels seasonal and is a great alternative to the traditionally dark winter nail colours that dominate this time of the year.
Ready to try porcelain nails for yourself? Scroll ahead for all the inspo to take to the salon and the best nail shades to get the look at home.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.