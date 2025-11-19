I'm Not a Dark Manicure Person—Instead, It's Porcelain Nails I'm Eyeing Up for Winter

Porcelain nails are the latest nail trend for the minimalists amongst us.

A collage with photos of hands painted with sheer white milky nail colours inspired by the porcelain nail trend
(Image credit: @raelondonnails, @paintedbyjools)
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
As a beauty editor, I love indulging in the latest nail trends. And now that we're in the full swing of winter nail trends, you can bet that pinot noir manicures and mocha nails are all over my social feeds right now.

However, being the minimalist that I am, the nail colours I love more than anything else are often sheer nails and translucent polishes, such as milky manicures and sheer pink nail polishes. So, for me and other neutral-leaning connoisseurs, dark nail colours can be a little intimidating, which is why I'm backing porcelain nails as the minimalistic alternative nail trends for winter 2025.

What Are Porcelain Nails?

A manicure by @raelondonnails with long squoval nails painted with a porcelain-inspired sheer white naiil polish

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I first spotted porcelain nails on celebrity manicurist, Georgia Rae, who used Luxio's Builder Gel Polish in the shade Porcelain (£20) to create this beautiful manicure above.

With its sheer white tones, it has a translucency that mimics the delicate finish of porcelain with the same glassy shine you see on fine china. It's chic, expensive-looking and leaves your nails looking vibrant and healthy. And IMO, it's the perfect winter white that still feels seasonal and is a great alternative to the traditionally dark winter nail colours that dominate this time of the year.

Ready to try porcelain nails for yourself? Scroll ahead for all the inspo to take to the salon and the best nail shades to get the look at home.

Porcelain Nails Inspo

A manicure by @paintedbyjools with almond-shaped nails and a milky glossy white nail colour

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

How stunning is this sheer porcelain shade on almond nails?

@harrietwestmoreland&#039;s nails with a sheer white nail colour and cuticle cream on the beds of the nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Porcelain nails look exceptionally chic on short nails, too.

A manicure by @raelondonnails with sheer white oval shaped nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I love the slightly more opaque finish of this milky manicure.

A set of nails by @raelondonnails with squoval-shaped nails finished with a glossy sheer white polish

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

The squoval nail shape + porcelain shade combo might be my favourite yet.

A manicure with sheer white polish on long oval nails next to a car steering wheel

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I love how this sheer white hue brighten the nail beds, making them look so healthy and shiny.

A manicure by @matejanova with short nails wearing a sheer milky white nail colour

(Image credit: @matejanova)

This take is a little sheerer, giving a more subtle nod to the porcelain mani trend.

A close-up of a manicure by @iramshelton with a sheer milky nail colour with opaque white French tips

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Why not try porcelain nails with a French tip?

Best Products for Porcelain Nails

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

