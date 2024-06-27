“Funny Bunny” Nails Are the Key to Looking Polished from Top-to-Toe This Summer
As a beauty editor, I'm often trying a lot of trending nail colours. From nail art to the nail trends, I want in. But as much as I love experimenting with my nails, you sometimes can't beat a classic. Which is why Funny Bunny nails will always have a special place in my roster of my all-time favourite nail colours.
What Is Funny Bunny Nails?
OPI's Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny is a favourite nail colour shade amongst the Who What Wear UK team, including managing editor Poppy Nash.
So why are funny bunny nails so popular? Funny Bunny, a now iconic nail colour by OPI, is often hailed as the perfect milky white nail colour by celebrity nail tech and salon go-ers alike. One coat gives a sheer veil of colour and two gives a more opaque milky finish that is still sheer allows your nails to show through. And it's so chic.
It suits all skin tones, and it comes in both nail polish and also a gel version if you're getting your mani done in-salon. It pairs seriously well with other nail colours (many swear by Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath as their signature manicure combo if you're after a milky-pink colour) and it really look off when Hailey Bieber's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, made glazed donut nails a thing, which sees Funny Bunny paired with a white chrome powder. It's a great nail colour choice if you love neutral polishes but want something more milky-looking than a pink shade.
In fact, Funny Bunny is Who What Wear UK managing editor, Poppy Nash's, favourite nail colour of choice. "I can probably count on one hand the amount of times I've gone to the nail salon and NOT opted for Funny Bunny," she tells me.
"It is sheer, so I always, always get three coats. Two is way too sheer and looks too white, but with three you get more of a creamy, pale pink tone to it which suits my skin tone a lot better," she says. "I also like that it doesn't look too shabby when it starts to grow out—which is a big plus for me because I can be a little infrequent with my appointments!"
Shop OPI Funny Bunny:
While we love OPI's Funny Bunny, there are plenty of alternatives out there too. Scroll ahead for the best sheer white nail polishes we love.
Funny Bunny Nail Polish Alternatives
1. Essie Jelly Gloss in Arctic Gloss
The jelly finish of this sheer white nail polish is very similar to Funny Bunny.
2. Chanel Ballerina
Chanel's Ballerina nail polish is more pink to it, and can be layered for a milkier finish.
3. Essie Marshmallow
Essie's Marshmallow is chic milky white nail polish if you're on a budget.
Essie's Marshmallow is a very close match for Funny Bunny.
4. Bio Sculpture Seafoam
Biosculpture's Seafoam is beautiful sheer milky white. It comes in both gel and nail polish form, so you can take advantage of it at home or in the salon.
5. Nails. Inc Glowing Somewhere
This one has a subtle iridescent shimmer to it to get the look of a chrome mani without the need for gel and chrome powder.
6. Manucurist Green Flash LED Varnish in Milky White
I love Manucurist's formulas, which are the closest thing you can get to gel without it actually being a gel polish. These 'cure' under a LED light but can easily be removed and last for around 7-10 days. The milky white shade is a close match for Funny Bunny.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
This Is How the Best Bridal Beauty Experts Prep Their VIP Clients
A game plan for the big day.
By Maya Thomas
-
Calling It! This Playful Nail Trend Is Poised to Dominate This Summer
It's so easy to achieve.
By Jamie Schneider
-
30 Chic and Strategic Nail Designs If You're Short on Nail Space
Short nails are in.
By Maya Thomas
-
Trust Me: These Pretty Summer Nail Colors Will Give You Major Vacation Vibes
The perfect new-season mani.
By Grace Day
-
Florals for Spring Aren't Groundbreaking, But These 21 Nail Designs Are So Chic
It's time to book that manicure.
By Maya Thomas
-
11 Spring Nail Trends That Always Look So Chic
We'll be re-creating these ASAP.
By Maya Thomas
-
I've Got Chanel on the Brain: 11 $100-and-Under Beauty Products I'm Coveting
Sometimes you don't have break the bank for luxury.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
If You Think Valentine's Day Nail Designs Are Too Obvious, You'll Love These 15
They're subtle and sophisticated.
By Kaitlyn McLintock