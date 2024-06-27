“Funny Bunny” Nails Are the Key to Looking Polished from Top-to-Toe This Summer

As a beauty editor, I'm often trying a lot of trending nail colours. From nail art to the nail trends, I want in. But as much as I love experimenting with my nails, you sometimes can't beat a classic. Which is why Funny Bunny nails will always have a special place in my roster of my all-time favourite nail colours.

What Is Funny Bunny Nails?

OPI's Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny is a favourite nail colour shade amongst the Who What Wear UK team, including managing editor Poppy Nash.

So why are funny bunny nails so popular? Funny Bunny, a now iconic nail colour by OPI, is often hailed as the perfect milky white nail colour by celebrity nail tech and salon go-ers alike. One coat gives a sheer veil of colour and two gives a more opaque milky finish that is still sheer allows your nails to show through. And it's so chic.

It suits all skin tones, and it comes in both nail polish and also a gel version if you're getting your mani done in-salon. It pairs seriously well with other nail colours (many swear by Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath as their signature manicure combo if you're after a milky-pink colour) and it really look off when Hailey Bieber's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, made glazed donut nails a thing, which sees Funny Bunny paired with a white chrome powder. It's a great nail colour choice if you love neutral polishes but want something more milky-looking than a pink shade.

In fact, Funny Bunny is Who What Wear UK managing editor, Poppy Nash's, favourite nail colour of choice. "I can probably count on one hand the amount of times I've gone to the nail salon and NOT opted for Funny Bunny," she tells me.



"It is sheer, so I always, always get three coats. Two is way too sheer and looks too white, but with three you get more of a creamy, pale pink tone to it which suits my skin tone a lot better," she says. "I also like that it doesn't look too shabby when it starts to grow out—which is a big plus for me because I can be a little infrequent with my appointments!"

Shop OPI Funny Bunny:

OPI Funny Bunny® Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW

While we love OPI's Funny Bunny, there are plenty of alternatives out there too. Scroll ahead for the best sheer white nail polishes we love.

Funny Bunny Nail Polish Alternatives

1. Essie Jelly Gloss in Arctic Gloss

The jelly finish of this sheer white nail polish is very similar to Funny Bunny.

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 00 Arctic Jelly £9 SHOP NOW

2. Chanel Ballerina

Chanel's Ballerina nail polish is more pink to it, and can be layered for a milkier finish.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina 111 £29 SHOP NOW

3. Essie Marshmallow

Essie's Marshmallow is chic milky white nail polish if you're on a budget.

Essie Marshmallow Sheer White Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW Essie's Marshmallow is a very close match for Funny Bunny.

4. Bio Sculpture Seafoam

Biosculpture's Seafoam is beautiful sheer milky white. It comes in both gel and nail polish form, so you can take advantage of it at home or in the salon.

Bio Sculpture Gemini Nourishing Nail Polish in Seafoam £12 SHOP NOW

5. Nails. Inc Glowing Somewhere

Nails. Inc Glowing Somewhere Plant Power Vegan Nail Illuminator £9 SHOP NOW This one has a subtle iridescent shimmer to it to get the look of a chrome mani without the need for gel and chrome powder.

6. Manucurist Green Flash LED Varnish in Milky White

Manucurist Green Flash Varnish in Milky White £19 SHOP NOW I love Manucurist's formulas, which are the closest thing you can get to gel without it actually being a gel polish. These 'cure' under a LED light but can easily be removed and last for around 7-10 days. The milky white shade is a close match for Funny Bunny.