“Funny Bunny” Nails Are the Key to Looking Polished from Top-to-Toe This Summer

As a beauty editor, I'm often trying a lot of trending nail colours. From nail art to the nail trends, I want in. But as much as I love experimenting with my nails, you sometimes can't beat a classic. Which is why Funny Bunny nails will always have a special place in my roster of my all-time favourite nail colours.

What Is Funny Bunny Nails?

Poppy Nash wearing funny bunny gel polish

(Image credit: @poppynash)

OPI's Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny is a favourite nail colour shade amongst the Who What Wear UK team, including managing editor Poppy Nash.

So why are funny bunny nails so popular? Funny Bunny, a now iconic nail colour by OPI, is often hailed as the perfect milky white nail colour by celebrity nail tech and salon go-ers alike. One coat gives a sheer veil of colour and two gives a more opaque milky finish that is still sheer allows your nails to show through. And it's so chic.

Glazed donut nails using OPI Funny Bunny

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

It suits all skin tones, and it comes in both nail polish and also a gel version if you're getting your mani done in-salon. It pairs seriously well with other nail colours (many swear by Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath as their signature manicure combo if you're after a milky-pink colour) and it really look off when Hailey Bieber's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, made glazed donut nails a thing, which sees Funny Bunny paired with a white chrome powder. It's a great nail colour choice if you love neutral polishes but want something more milky-looking than a pink shade.

In fact, Funny Bunny is Who What Wear UK managing editor, Poppy Nash's, favourite nail colour of choice. "I can probably count on one hand the amount of times I've gone to the nail salon and NOT opted for Funny Bunny," she tells me.

"It is sheer, so I always, always get three coats. Two is way too sheer and looks too white, but with three you get more of a creamy, pale pink tone to it which suits my skin tone a lot better," she says. "I also like that it doesn't look too shabby when it starts to grow out—which is a big plus for me because I can be a little infrequent with my appointments!"

Shop OPI Funny Bunny:

Funny Bunny® Nail Polish
OPI
Funny Bunny® Nail Polish

While we love OPI's Funny Bunny, there are plenty of alternatives out there too. Scroll ahead for the best sheer white nail polishes we love.

Funny Bunny Nail Polish Alternatives

1. Essie Jelly Gloss in Arctic Gloss

Essie Jelly Gloss nail polish in Arctic Jelly

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

The jelly finish of this sheer white nail polish is very similar to Funny Bunny.

Essie, Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 00 Arctic Jelly
Essie
Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 00 Arctic Jelly

2. Chanel Ballerina

Chanel Ballerina Nail Polish

(Image credit: @emilyroselansley)

Chanel's Ballerina nail polish is more pink to it, and can be layered for a milkier finish.

Chanel Ballerina 111 (le Vernis) Longwear Nail Colour | Harrods Uk
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina 111

3. Essie Marshmallow

Essie's Marshmallow is chic milky white nail polish if you're on a budget.

Essie, 3 Marshmallow Sheer White Nail Polish
Essie
Marshmallow Sheer White Nail Polish

Essie's Marshmallow is a very close match for Funny Bunny.

4. Bio Sculpture Seafoam

Biosculpture Seafoam nail polish

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Biosculpture's Seafoam is beautiful sheer milky white. It comes in both gel and nail polish form, so you can take advantage of it at home or in the salon.

Biosculpture Seafoam nail polish
Bio Sculpture
Gemini Nourishing Nail Polish in Seafoam

5. Nails. Inc Glowing Somewhere

Glowing Somewhere Plant Power Vegan Nail Illuminator
Nails. Inc
Glowing Somewhere Plant Power Vegan Nail Illuminator

This one has a subtle iridescent shimmer to it to get the look of a chrome mani without the need for gel and chrome powder.

6. Manucurist Green Flash LED Varnish in Milky White

Manucurist Green Flash Varnish 15ml (various Shades)
Manucurist
Green Flash Varnish in Milky White

I love Manucurist's formulas, which are the closest thing you can get to gel without it actually being a gel polish. These 'cure' under a LED light but can easily be removed and last for around 7-10 days. The milky white shade is a close match for Funny Bunny.

Manucurist Green Flash Kit 24w (various Shades)
Manucurist
Green Flash Kit 24w

Pair it with this set to make your polish last for up to 10 days.

