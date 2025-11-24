As a beauty editor who writes about new nail trends almost every week, it's safe to say that I'm always looking at people's nails (it's probably my favourite way to pass the time on the tube). And as winter nail trends go, I never fail to see dark burgundy nails and brown manicures doing the rounds at this time of year. However, there's one OPI colour I've spied on stylish hands right now that is cementing itself as the next biggest nail colour trend, and that's Lincoln Park After Dark.
OPI Lincoln Park After Dark
Honesty, I'd forgive you for thinking this is a black nail colour. But it's actually a very dark, inky purple. It reads almost black on the nails, but the touch of plummy purple makes it all the more interesting as a winter nail colour, and even more wearable if you usually find black nails too harsh on your complexion. Mark my words, you're about to see this chic and unexpected nail colour everywhere for winter.
The colour itself is inspired by Chicago's Lincoln Park at night, and I can attest that it gives your manicure an air of mystery and sophistication. The colour seems to shape-shift depending on the lighting. It looks more aubergine during daylight, and then inky-black come evening. It's ultra-glossy and remains one of OPI's best-selling nail colours, even 20 years after its initial launch.
Shop Now:
OPI
Nail Polish in Lincoln Park After Dark
The classic LPAD nail polish ensures a chic, moody manicure every time.
OPI
Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Lincoln Park After Dark
The Infinite Shine version promises a long-lasting mani, with a glossy, gel-like finish.
OPI
Xpress/on Press on Nails in Lincoln Park After Dark
OPI's press-on nails are among the very best I've ever tried, and they come in the iconic Lincoln Park After Dark hue.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.