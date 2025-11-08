I love a good seasonal manicure. Rich espresso brown nails for autumn? Check. OPI's iconic Funny Bunny Nail Lacquer to mirror the winter snow? Obviously. But what about the in-between period when autumn nail trends seem like old news, but you don't want to commit to your winter nail shades yet? That, my friends, is when you need a good transitional manicure that will tide you over. And this year, I'm following Dua Lipa's lead.
While I was recently scrolling through the singer's IG, I spotted one of her signature cool-girl manicures, and it immediately struck me as the perfect fall-to-winter look. In the photo, she's holding fiancé Callum Turner's face as he kisses her cheek. (I, along with the rest of the internet, love their love.) Her nails are a deep crimson red—each one surrounded by a ring of white. This halo manicure, as I'm calling it, instantly became my number one November nail inspo.
Her nails might look plain old red here, but wait until you see the close-up.
Here's the close-up. It's a simple nail design, but in my opinion, simple nail designs are also the chicest. It appears as if her nail artist started with a base of crimson red before hand-painting a white line around the perimeter of each nail.
I love the berry-crimson colour of her nails, which feels on-trend for the season. And maybe it's because winter is coming and I have snow on my mind, but the white halo effect adds a nice, wintry touch. While this simple design can most definitely be re-created at a nail salon, I also think it could be done in a DIY fashion (for those who are intrepid enough!). Below, see a few essential items I'm shopping in order to do so.
Shop the Items to Re-Create the Look
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Got the Blues for Red
OPI's Got the Blues for Red is an iconic crimson colour with a blue undertone.
Manucurist
Green Flash Nail Polish in Bohème
I also love this deep red colour; it almost has a berry tone to it. This nail polish can be cured with Manucurist's LED Nail Lamp (£125) for a gel-like finish that lasts.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Alpine Snow
This classic, bright white is a good nail color to keep on hand (pun intended).
Boots
Nail Art Brush & Dotting Tool Set
You'll need thin nail art brushes, and a steady hand, to re-create the halo effect.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.