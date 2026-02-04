The Pieces Jennifer Fisher Is Obsessed With Right Now

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Jewelry designer and cookbook author Jennifer Fisher, she was obsessed with fashion at an early age. "I was always taking clothing from Santa Barbara vintage stores and adding things to them," Fisher said.
After graduating from USC's Marshall School of Business, Fisher got her start interning at places like L.A. Style Magazine and quickly realized that she wanted to be on the editorial side of the fashion industry. "I was on the publishing side, and I was like, 'This is not what I want to be doing. Crunching numbers on ad spend.' Like, 'No, I want to be on the other side with the beautiful dresses and all this stuff,'" Fisher said.
For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Fisher shares how she went from working as a celebrity stylist to becoming a two-time nominee for CFDA Accessory Designer of the Year with her jewelry business. Along the way, Fisher shares some of her closet must-haves, how she made that leap, and more.
For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.
Take me back, for those that might not know, to where it all started when you first started your career in styling.
I grew up in Santa Barbara, California. In Montecito. I was starved for fashion. I would have my parents drive me down to Melrose Avenue so I could buy the pointy, witchy boots.
I wanted a Vogue magazine subscription when I was younger, so much so that when my parents sold our house to Jane Seymour—which is kind of random—she asked to keep the Vogue wallpaper in the bedroom. I've always been into fashion, my whole life. I went to USC's Marshall School of Business.
Studied business marketing, which some people know, some people don't. I went to USC, and then I thought I wanted to be the publisher of Vogue magazine or something like that. Then I would get internships. I had an internship at L.A. Style Magazine, and I'd watched the racks of clothing going by on the editorial side.
I was on the publishing side, and I was like, "This is not what I want to be doing. Crunching numbers on ad spend." Like, "No, I want to be on the other side with the beautiful dresses and all this stuff."
I went into styling. One of my friends worked at Propaganda Films. Back in the day, it was like when Michael Bay was there, and Antoine Fuqua, and all of these major movie directors now were doing commercials. I started working for one of the directors there without any experience. I became a commercial wardrobe stylist.
I want to talk fashion. Everyone wants to know what you're wearing, what you're buying. What do you care about right this second? What are you wearing? What are you buying?
I'm obsessed with these Destree little jacket tops, because you look structured and it cinches your waist in, but it doesn't feel constricted.
You and I are always carrying our The Row bags. I just got Peggy. Peggy doesn't hold as much as I'd like. I can actually fit more into my Row Bindle bag than I can into Peggy, which almost even my small 90s bag fits more.
I wear big shoes a lot. I wear boots more than I wear heels. Even out at night—like in events and things—I'm kind of more of a boot girl than I am like a sandal, heel girl.
There's a pair of the burgundy pointed toe. The heel is a little low for me, but I'm going to go to Saint Laurent to go try them on just to kind of see.
You have a great sunglasses. What's your favorite pair of sunglasses right now that you have?
The new Saint Laurent ones that I have that look a little more Audrey Hepburn. I have been wearing them all the time, and they're amazing. They're a little bit more round. They feel a little more Audrey Hepburn. They're very cool.
Then I also love an aviator. I'm a big aviator girl. I wear the Saint Laurent aviators that are wireframed. That are oversize. Those are my favorite work sunglasses. I love to wear sunglasses all day long.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.