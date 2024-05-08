Sienna Miller Just Wore the Pretty Top-and-Jeans Combo That's So Summer 2024
It's easy to understand why French heritage brand Chloé has been working so closely with Sienna Miller in recent months. Embodying the boho aesthetic that the brand has honed so well, Miller's relaxed styling choices, tousled waves, and wardrobe full of retro staples make the style icon a natural fit as a close friend of the brand. Having held a front row space for Miller at its autumn/winter 2024 runway show in March, and later dressing her for the Met Gala earlier this week, where Miller stepped out wearing un-released items from the in-demand brand, I wasn't the least bit surprised.
Assembling a boho-inspired outfit that comprised pretty wardrobe staples and rising new-season trends, Miller's look perfectly captured her understated yet elegant energy. Styling a V-neck lace blouse from Chloé's pre-fall 2024 collection (which lands 31 May 2024), with high-waisted flared jeans, the actor took a relaxed approach to her evening outfit, enlivening her look with a pair of sky-high platform heels.
Whilst this outfit might feel familiar to you—the boho aesthetic is one that Miller has been championing for decades—some 2024 upgrades brought the simple outfit right up to date. Although mary janes and ballet flats have been trending this spring, their anthesis shoe, the ultra high platform heel, is also climbing the ranks. Spotted all over the Chloé show, platform heels and clogs and making their return this summer.
Whilst Miller's look is simple in theory, her careful styling choices helped to create a fresh and romantic ensemble that looks chic every time. To shop Sienna Miller's look and the simple styling combination that made it possible, read on to find our edit of the best white lace blouses and flared jeans below.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LACE BLOUSE AND FLARED JEANS LOOK HERE:
This pretty summer blouse is so easy to work into a warm-weather capsule wardrobe.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE LACE TOPS AND FLARED JEANS HERE:
Wear with jeans or style with a flowing skirt.
The flared sleeves impart a relaxed, boho edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Sienna Miller Wore the Anti-Trend Summer Duo *Everyone* Needs to Wimbledon
Game, set, match.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Just Found My Next Under-$50 Summer Sandal Purchase on Sienna Miller's Feet
Need in every color.
By Allyson Payer
-
25 Chic Pieces to Buy If You Want to Dress Like Sienna in Anatomy of a Scandal
I know I do.
By Emma Spedding
-
Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing the Trend That's Taking Over Zara and Mango RN
BRB, I'm raiding my grandma's tweed collection.
By Eliza Huber
-
These '70s-Inspired Winter Outfits Are Too Good to Resist
Consider this a lesson in boho dressing.
By Jenna Igneri
-
All the Dazzling Looks You Need to See From the Tony Awards Red Carpet
Broadway is back.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Sienna Miller Just Arrived at Wimbledon Wearing the Perfect Summer Outfit
So stylish.
By Elinor Block
-
I Asked 3 Hairstylists Which Cuts Make the Most of Thin Hair
We went straight to the pros.
By Lindy Segal