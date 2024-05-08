Sienna Miller Just Wore the Pretty Top-and-Jeans Combo That's So Summer 2024

It's easy to understand why French heritage brand Chloé has been working so closely with Sienna Miller in recent months. Embodying the boho aesthetic that the brand has honed so well, Miller's relaxed styling choices, tousled waves, and wardrobe full of retro staples make the style icon a natural fit as a close friend of the brand. Having held a front row space for Miller at its autumn/winter 2024 runway show in March, and later dressing her for the Met Gala earlier this week, where Miller stepped out wearing un-released items from the in-demand brand, I wasn't the least bit surprised.

Assembling a boho-inspired outfit that comprised pretty wardrobe staples and rising new-season trends, Miller's look perfectly captured her understated yet elegant energy. Styling a V-neck lace blouse from Chloé's pre-fall 2024 collection (which lands 31 May 2024), with high-waisted flared jeans, the actor took a relaxed approach to her evening outfit, enlivening her look with a pair of sky-high platform heels.

Sienna Miller wears platform heels and flared jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst this outfit might feel familiar to you—the boho aesthetic is one that Miller has been championing for decades—some 2024 upgrades brought the simple outfit right up to date. Although mary janes and ballet flats have been trending this spring, their anthesis shoe, the ultra high platform heel, is also climbing the ranks. Spotted all over the Chloé show, platform heels and clogs and making their return this summer.

Whilst Miller's look is simple in theory, her careful styling choices helped to create a fresh and romantic ensemble that looks chic every time. To shop Sienna Miller's look and the simple styling combination that made it possible, read on to find our edit of the best white lace blouses and flared jeans below.

