3 Summer Denim Trends Cannes' Most Stylish Celebrities Have Been Wearing This Week

Some fashion fans will stand by the Met Gala or the Oscars as their favourite fashion event of the year. For me though, Cannes Film Festival trumps both every single year. With a 10-day itinerary and the inimitably stylish backdrop of the French Riviera, the iconic film festival is a breeding ground for impeccable style, and I am never disappointed.

Whilst I'm always enamoured by the red carpet style at Cannes, it's the off-duty looks that really capture my attention. Aligning with the rise in temperatures across Europe, the May event feels like the start of the summer season, and as such offers a healthy dose of summer styling inspiration. Ever on the lookout for off-duty inspiration, I've already spotted three denim trends that have been championed by the style set over the past few days.

From denim miniskirts to fresh colours, read on to discover the three denim trends that Cannes' most stylish celebrities have been wearing this week.

THREE DENIM TRENDS THAT CELEBRITIES IN CANNES ARE BACKING RIGHT NOW

1. WHITE JEANS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I always come back to white jeans during spring and early summer. The light shade is so easy to style with a capsule wardrobe, offering a breath of fresh air and a crisp and bright touch to all of my summer looks. Inspired by Romee Strijd's chic white jeans and cowboy boots pairing (pictured above), I'll be imitating this exact look very soon.

SHOP THE TREND:

H&M Baggy Regular Jeans in Cream £25 SHOP NOW Keep it cute with ballet flats or wear with colourful trainers.

COS Column Jeans in Chalk £85 SHOP NOW These classic straight-leg jeans are a fashion person's favourites.

Reformation Rowe Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans in Fior Di Latte £168 SHOP NOW I always come back to white jeans to freshen up my summer style.

2. DENIM MINISKIRT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Denim midi skirts are trending right now, I'll always come back to the more playful mini style to form the foundation of all of my best summer looks. Inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy's denim skirt and collared blouse pairing, I'll be shopping my wardrobe to emulate this look for summer.

SHOP THE TREND:

Zara Denim Mini Skirt £26 SHOP NOW Wear with tights and boots or style with heels à la Taylor-Joy.

Nobody's Child Dark Blue Denim Mini Skirt £55 SHOP NOW This classic skirt is a no-brainer for hot summer days.

Patou Embellished Topstitched Denim Mini Skirt £350 SHOP NOW Wear with a white blouse for an easy summer look.

3. LIGHT-WASH DENIM

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Fresher than its indigo sisters, light-wash jeans offer just as much versatility as your favourite mid-wash and dark-wash pairs, but with a light and summery edge. I like to anchor the lighter shade with rich burgundy or navy hues, but Taylor Hill's butter yellow pairing reminds me that there's hardly a colour that light blue doesn't go with.

SHOP THE TREND:

Massimo Dutti Straight Fit High-Waist Jeans in Light Blue £60 SHOP NOW Straight-leg jeans are a worthy investment that will never go out of style.

M&S Collection Straight Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans in Light Indigo £40 SHOP NOW Style with clogs or strappy kitten heels.