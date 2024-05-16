3 Summer Denim Trends Cannes' Most Stylish Celebrities Have Been Wearing This Week

Some fashion fans will stand by the Met Gala or the Oscars as their favourite fashion event of the year. For me though, Cannes Film Festival trumps both every single year. With a 10-day itinerary and the inimitably stylish backdrop of the French Riviera, the iconic film festival is a breeding ground for impeccable style, and I am never disappointed.

Whilst I'm always enamoured by the red carpet style at Cannes, it's the off-duty looks that really capture my attention. Aligning with the rise in temperatures across Europe, the May event feels like the start of the summer season, and as such offers a healthy dose of summer styling inspiration. Ever on the lookout for off-duty inspiration, I've already spotted three denim trends that have been championed by the style set over the past few days.

From denim miniskirts to fresh colours, read on to discover the three denim trends that Cannes' most stylish celebrities have been wearing this week.

1. WHITE JEANS

Cannes Film Festival celebrity casual style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I always come back to white jeans during spring and early summer. The light shade is so easy to style with a capsule wardrobe, offering a breath of fresh air and a crisp and bright touch to all of my summer looks. Inspired by Romee Strijd's chic white jeans and cowboy boots pairing (pictured above), I'll be imitating this exact look very soon.

SHOP THE TREND:

Baggy Regular Jeans
H&M
Baggy Regular Jeans in Cream

Keep it cute with ballet flats or wear with colourful trainers.

Column Jeans - Straight
COS
Column Jeans in Chalk

These classic straight-leg jeans are a fashion person's favourites.

Rowe Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans
Reformation
Rowe Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans in Fior Di Latte

I always come back to white jeans to freshen up my summer style.

2. DENIM MINISKIRT

Cannes Film Festival celebrity casual style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Denim midi skirts are trending right now, I'll always come back to the more playful mini style to form the foundation of all of my best summer looks. Inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy's denim skirt and collared blouse pairing, I'll be shopping my wardrobe to emulate this look for summer.

SHOP THE TREND:

Z1975 Denim Mini Skirt
Zara
Denim Mini Skirt

Wear with tights and boots or style with heels à la Taylor-Joy.

skirt
Nobody's Child
Dark Blue Denim Mini Skirt

This classic skirt is a no-brainer for hot summer days.

Embellished Topstitched Denim Mini Skirt
Patou
Embellished Topstitched Denim Mini Skirt

Wear with a white blouse for an easy summer look.

3. LIGHT-WASH DENIM

Cannes Film Festival celebrity casual style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Fresher than its indigo sisters, light-wash jeans offer just as much versatility as your favourite mid-wash and dark-wash pairs, but with a light and summery edge. I like to anchor the lighter shade with rich burgundy or navy hues, but Taylor Hill's butter yellow pairing reminds me that there's hardly a colour that light blue doesn't go with.

SHOP THE TREND:

Massimo Dutti, Straight Fit High-Waist Jeans
Massimo Dutti
Straight Fit High-Waist Jeans in Light Blue

Straight-leg jeans are a worthy investment that will never go out of style.

jeans
M&S Collection
Straight Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans in Light Indigo

Style with clogs or strappy kitten heels.

jeans
Uniqlo
Wide Straight Leg Jeans in Blue

These also come in four other colours.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

