Secret's Out—Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation Got a Revamp, and It's Even Better Than I Could Have Imagined

On the prowl for a noncomedogenic foundation that's not overly dewy or matte? Look no further than Luminous Silk. Craving a natural, skin-like finish that doesn't look like you're wearing foundation at all? Again, Luminous Silk reigns supreme. Hoping for buildable coverage that photographs like a dream and doesn't slide off your face by midday? I think you know what my answer's going to be.
Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation is one of the most iconic complexion products in the game, beloved by makeup artists, aestheticians, and beauty editors alike since its initial launch over 25 years ago. "Probably my longest, most reliable relationship that I have with a product," celebrity makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell gushed during our WWW 100 Beauty Awards. For my own wedding this year, my long-wear foundation pick was a no-brainer—Luminous Silk, all the way.
So when I heard that the brand decided to reformulate such a hero, I (along with plenty of other Luminous Silk loyalists) was a bit hesitant to give up my precious OG bottle. The previous formula was already pretty effing spectacular; why reinvent the wheel? Yet after testing the new-and-improved Luminous Silk for months and learning firsthand about the development process, I can attest that the upgraded foundation completely exceeds expectations. And I'm not the only one who's on board. Scroll ahead to discover why makeup artists and even hard-to-please Redditors also declare it a new icon, along with my personal testing results.
The Formula
Rest assured the buildable, long-wearing capabilities of this foundation remain the same—if not better. It features a new "liquid silk" technology to replace the formula's patented "micro-fil" pigments that, according to the brand's head of makeup R&D, Rena Hayashi, offers even more long-lasting performance. "It is a unique oil blend with advanced fillers," she tells me of the high-tech addition. Like the name suggests, the blend creates a smooth, velvety effect that looks just like—you guessed it!—liquid silk.
Speaking of pigments, Armani also expanded the shade range, creating 18 new iterations for a total of 44 gorgeous hues. "A new green pigment has allowed us to expand the shade range for those with olive undertones, providing a more accurate match," Hayashi explains. "Additionally, an ultramarine blue pigment was incorporated into our deeper shades. This innovation helps to enhance luminosity and intensity in the makeup finish. … Each shade has a unique receipt, just like each skin tone is unique."
The ingredients themselves are still noncomedogenic, but the new formula does come spiked with more hydrating skincare players, namely glycerin and niacinamide. "Consumer needs evolve day by day," Hayashi shares. And in today's market, skin-caring benefits are no longer a perk for makeup formulas—they're expected. "On top of beautiful makeup finishes, the consumer is now expecting products that are caring to the skin," Hayashi adds. Rest assured, though: That finish stays perfectly luminous.
The Application and Wear Time
The best thing about Luminous Silk is, hands down, its weightless, filter-like finish. There's a reason celebrity makeup artists consider it a godsend for red carpet events! That said, Carolina Gonzalez (who frequently paints the faces of Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, and Hailee Steinfeld) has noticed even better improvements to the finish and payoff. "What I noticed with the old formula was that it sometimes picked up texture," she admits. "I would usually just add a bit of powder if I felt some texture was being emphasized since it was so luminous."
The new formula (which Gonzalez has had in her kit since July—"Lucky me!" she quips) boasts a noticeably smoother consistency that settles effortlessly—appearing like the best version of your skin. "I feel like it doesn’t pick up texture in the same way," she shares. "At the same time, it still feels moisturizing and wears beautifully throughout the day."
The new version lasts even longer than the OG bottle (as if that were even possible!). "The old formula also wore well, but I didn’t realize this new one is long-wear for up to 24 hours, which is definitely an added bonus," Gonzalez says. I can personally attest to its extra longevity—more on my experience in just a moment—and so can other shoppers, who swear by it from sunup to sundown. "I did my usual primer, setting powder, and setting spray and this lasted till freaking 9 p.m. when I took it off (since 6 a.m.)," one Reddit user writes.
My Experience and Results
As I mentioned, Luminous Silk is my ride-or-die foundation. I wore it on my own wedding day this past November, if that tells you anything about my obsession! I was able to swatch the top-secret upgrade over the summer, but it wasn't until December that I finally snagged a full-size bottle. I applied it on my busiest workday—a back-to-back meeting schedule followed by a late-night holiday party—and from there I was hooked.
Like Gonzalez mentioned, the application is incredible, instantly covering up redness and uneven texture while leaving behind a veil of luminosity. I don't even need to follow up with powder; the foundation alone—plus a touch of concealer under my eyes and around my nose—is enough to keep me looking velvety all day long. I'll dispense one pump on my hand, swirl a dense complexion brush into the product until all its bristles are well-coated, then stipple the foundation on my skin in thin layers. This way, I can have more control over the coverage and ensure I don't wind up with globs of product. (Gonzalez herself cosigns the technique!)
Post-holidays, my skin has been acting up with inflammation and breakouts pebbled along my forehead and chin (which I'm chalking up to an influx of holiday sweets and champagne), but one to two layers of this foundation is all I need to mask the redness and congestion. In fact, the very same day I took this picture above, a colleague later complimented me on my glowing skin. I have to say it felt like sorcery.
Interestingly, I do find the new foundation to have a slightly stronger scent. It's not overwhelming by any means, but it does have a noticeably fresh, powdery aroma. I find that the whisper of fragrance goes away as the product dries down (within minutes), but it's something to call out if you prefer a 100% fragrance-free complexion product.
Overall, I'd say the new Luminous Silk Foundation doesn't just measure up to the cult fave—it somehow performs even better. The luxury price point is certainly nothing to scoff at, but if you were down to drop $69 on the iconic foundation before, I assure you that you'll fall just as hard for the new-and-improved version. Even Luminous Silk haters (the very few that there are) have praised the updated formula, which is how you know a revamp's been done right. You simply must see the butter-skin results for yourself, but for those who remain on the fence, allow Gonzalez to have the final word: "If you think that it couldn't get better than what you already have, it did!"
