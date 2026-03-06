Saks Is Having a Legit Sale—Don't Overthink It; These Items Are Fashion Editor Approved

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
By
published
in News
Woman wears trench coat with shirt dress in Milan.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Spring is officially here at Saks Fifth Avenue. The luxury retailer has a slew of gorgeous new arrivals perfect for giving your wardrobe a little refresh ahead of the warmer weather. If you love a Saks Sale, it's your lucky day. If you spend at least $250, you get 20% off your entire purchase through March 9.

Yes, you read that correctly. Score big on spring-ready items from Saks today. To make your shopping journey seamless, I've rounded up some gorgeous finds worth snagging before they sell out. Keep scrolling to score big on these lovely Saks spring items.