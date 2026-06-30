When Grace Gummer stepped onto The Devil Wears Prada 2 red carpet last month, she did so in an outfit that would have elicited approval (possibly in the form of a frosty once-over) from her mother’s on-screen alter ego, Miranda Priestly. The ensemble in question was a three-piece by Bottega Veneta: a woven leather shirt, trousers and square-toe pumps. And despite the shrugged-off left shoulder that revealed a triangle of skin, it was a look that could have easily translated to a 9-5 setting.
Hers isn’t the only celebrity wardrobe that’s less "promo" and more CEO. Meryl herself has been bossing the "pap walk" from car to studio—namely, a button-down shirt, high-waisted trousers and not one, not two, but three belts, all black and all by Celine. The result was simple yet effective; her triple-cinched waist adding a note of personality but not making too much of a statement (this is work, after all). Michaela Coel has similarly blazed a trail of executive (but make it edgy) looks as she promotes her various projects. As well as new-gen tweed jackets from Chanel paired with turn-up jeans for business-casual savvy, Michaela is backing the skirt suit, a workwear staple from way back when that deserves a second bite of the cherry, especially if it's Ferragamo.