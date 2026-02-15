7 Spring Basics That Make Up the Chicest Work Capsule Wardrobe

Wondering how to compile the perfect work capsule wardrobe for spring? See the seven core pieces that come fashion editor-approved here.

(Image credit: @emmaleger | @annelauremais | @_loissterling)
I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to swap thermals and duvet-like puffers for lightweight knits, soft pastels and slip-on suede loafers. Luckily for me, after months of grey skies and relentless layering, spring is on its way and with it, a wardrobe rest.

With the Spring Equinox (20th March—mark your calendars) finally in sight, it’s time to dust off the classics and refine the pieces that make getting dressed effortless. First stop? My work wardrobe. A well-curated capsule is built on versatility—but which pieces will really make it work harder this spring? I’m focusing on breathable fabrics, lighter layers and polished silhouettes that move seamlessly from morning meetings to after-hours plans.

This spring I'm set to rely on the same hard-working heroes—crisp cotton shirts, fine-gauge knitwear, relaxed tailoring and wide-leg trousers. They’re office-appropriate yet comfortable, practical for brisk mornings and milder afternoons, and easy to dress up or down.

So, whether you’re adding a few fresh staples or overhauling your entire 9–5 edit, these seven essentials will form the foundation of the perfect spring workwear capsule wardrobe.

7 Staples for An Effortless Spring Work Capsule Wardrobe:

1. Lightweight Jumper

spring-work-capsule-wardrobe-2026

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: I've noticed that when spring arrives, preppy dressing makes a comeback, and that makes total sense. This aesthetic invites you to layer clothes, so you're not too hot or too cold when the weather fluctuates. Style a classic white T-shirt under a V-neck jumper, which you can team with a trench coat or a leather biker jacket. Alternatively, drape the jumper over your shoulders.

2. Cotton Shirt

spring-work-capsule-wardrobe-2026

(Image credit: @mich.zad)

Style Notes: A white cotton shirt will see you through almost all occasions, seasons and dress codes. Whether you are a corporate girly or your office has a relaxed outfit policy, a crisp shirt will never fail you. While some may opt for a fitted design, others may prefer a looser fit. Pair with tailored trousers and a matching blazer, your favourite wide-leg jeans or barrel design, even a pencil skirt for that iconic city slicker aesthetic.

3. Trench Coat

spring-work-capsule-wardrobe-2026

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: I feel like a weight has been lifted (figuratively and literally) when I swap my quilted parka for my camel-toned trench coat. Marina has let her trench coat do the talking by buttoning it up to the neck. However, you can leave your trench open or tie the belt around the waist (either at the front or the back) for more structure.

4. Leather Pencil Skirt

spring-work-capsule-wardrobe-2026

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Pencil skirts have moved far beyond their reputation as a strict office staple, finding a place in It Girls' everyday wardrobes with more relaxed and cooler styling. Yet despite their versatility, they remain a chic and timeless choice for the workplace, offering a sleek silhouette that never goes out of style. In fact, a combo like Sylvie's is the perfect desk-to-dinner look.

5. Tailored Trousers

spring-work-capsule-wardrobe-2026

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: Long gone are the days of wearing fitted blazers and slim-fit ankle-grazer trousers to the office, thanks to the rise of smart tailoring and relaxed silhouettes. Case in point is Taffy, who has styled her khaki wide-leg trousers with a white round neck T-shirt, layered under a relaxed white shirt, and loafers. It's polished, formal, and comfortable.

