As summer comes to an end, I decided to look back at some of the easiest celebrity outfits to re-create from this past season. Since street style often includes simple items you might already own, it can be a source of inspiration for how to style pieces together.
Below, I've broken down each outfit item by item to share the exact pieces alongside affordable alternatives to get the look for less, including brands such as Camper, Cou Cou, Gap, J.Crew, Leset, Tory Burch, and more.
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Bieber wore a Christian Dior by John Galliano F/W 05 micro-mini slip dress with The Row's Sacha Leather Thong Sandals and Toteme's T-Clutch Croc-Effect Leather Clutch. To re-create the look, pair a satin or silk minidress with heeled thong sandals and a clutch.
Get the look:
Frankies Bikinis
Summer Sonnet Satin Mini Dress
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Leatherology
Small Willow Wallet
Known for her understated outfits, Jenner had on a black T-shirt with Levi's 1950s 701 Jeans and two pieces from The Row—the Astra Bowling Bag and Claudette Leather Flats.
Get the look:
J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Classic-Fit T-Shirt
Levi's
1950's 701 Jeans
Carel
Carlotta
MARGESHERWOOD
Soft Boston Small Nubuck Leather Shoulder Bag
A one-shoulder, knee-length dress paired with slingback heels is straightforward yet put-together, as seen on Zoë Kravitz. In other photos, she accessorized with the Lex Sunglasses from Thistle.
Get the look:
Ten
Champagne Satin Dress
ZARA
Slingback Heels
Thistles
The Lex D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
This simple outfit on Johnson is as easy as it gets: a white Leset tank top, Levi's 501 Jeans, and black high-vamp ballet flats.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.