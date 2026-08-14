7 Celebrity Outfit Formulas That Will Make You Look Like You Have a Personal Stylist

From Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz.

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Published In Features
Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Kendall Jenner.
(Image credit: Getty Images; Backgrid)

As summer comes to an end, I decided to look back at some of the easiest celebrity outfits to re-create from this past season. Since street style often includes simple items you might already own, it can be a source of inspiration for how to style pieces together.

Some of the standouts include Hailey Bieber in a slip dress with thong heel sandals and a croc-effect clutch; Zoë Kravitz in a one-shoulder, knee-length silk dress; and Zoe Saldaña in the popular pantaloon trend with ballet flats. Kendall Jenner's and Dakota Johnson's outfits both included Levi's, Kaia Gerber wore a three-piece formula perfect for transitioning into fall, and Gigi Hadid showed how animal-print shoes can elevate basic pieces.

Below, I've broken down each outfit item by item to share the exact pieces alongside affordable alternatives to get the look for less, including brands such as Camper, Cou Cou, Gap, J.Crew, Leset, Tory Burch, and more.

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Hailey Bieber is seen on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber wore a Christian Dior by John Galliano F/W 05 micro-mini slip dress with The Row's Sacha Leather Thong Sandals and Toteme's T-Clutch Croc-Effect Leather Clutch. To re-create the look, pair a satin or silk minidress with heeled thong sandals and a clutch.

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Kendall Jenner heads to dinner and supports Justine Skye at her Moroccan Lounge performance in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Known for her understated outfits, Jenner had on a black T-shirt with Levi's 1950s 701 Jeans and two pieces from The Row—the Astra Bowling Bag and Claudette Leather Flats.

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Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz attends summer solstice party hosted by Jessica McCormack on June 24, 2026 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A one-shoulder, knee-length dress paired with slingback heels is straightforward yet put-together, as seen on Zoë Kravitz. In other photos, she accessorized with the Lex Sunglasses from Thistle.

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Dakota Johnson was spotted solo in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This simple outfit on Johnson is as easy as it gets: a white Leset tank top, Levi's 501 Jeans, and black high-vamp ballet flats.

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Zoe Saldana attends the 2026 Locarno Film Festival.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Saldaña's Vaquera Lace-Trim Shorts and Maison Margiela Anatomic Numeric Ballerinas remind me of Cou Cou's pantaloons and Camper's ballet flats.

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Kaia Jordan Gerber puts a summer spin on a trench coat while out for dinner in LA.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This transitional outfit formula on Gerber is always popular going into fall: a light coat, capris, and kitten-heel sandals.

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Gigi Hadid at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) at 27 Boulevard Jourdan, Paris, France, on July 8, 2026.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's leopard-print Roger Vivier Belle Vivier Pumps make the outfit, showing how animal-print shoes can make a basic look feel more interesting.

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Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, OfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.