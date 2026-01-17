We’re over halfway through winter, but although we’re probably all dreaming of sunnier spring days, the truth is we still have many more chilly mornings ahead of us. And I don’t know if it’s just me, but I find looking polished for the office way more difficult when it’s cold out. I’m usually guilty of prioritising comfort and warmth for my winter work outfits. However, with my 2026 resolution to add more interest to my minimal outfits in mind, I’m using the new year as an excuse to invest in some easy but chic pieces to add to my work capsule wardrobe.
Now, as someone with designer taste on an extremely affordable budget, I’m very picky with the high-street brands that I actually invest in. However, there are three particular stores that I know I can rely on time and again for expensive-looking buys that will actually stand the test of time in my wardrobe—H&M, Zara, and COS. An equal mix of on-trend items and timeless staples, I’m turning to these high-street heroes to build a workwear capsule that’s equal parts practical, comfortable, and elegant. And luckily for you, I’ve compiled a list of the designer-passing buys below so that you, too, can build a chic office wardrobe for 2026 and beyond. My personal tip? Prioritise smart tailoring, luxurious colour palettes, and natural materials as much as possible.
Keep scrolling to see and shop the nine items from Zara, H&M, and COS that I’m considering adding to my work capsule wardrobe for 2026
Shop the 9 Best H&M, Zara & COS Work Staples
COS
Chunky Funnel-Neck Wool Jumper
This also comes in beige and chocolate brown.
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt - Blue/striped
A striped shirt will serve you well year round.
cos
RELAXED TWILL WIDE-LEG TROUSERS
These are a bestseller for very good reason.
ZARA
Topstitched Split Suede Loafers
Chocolate brown suede? Yes, please!
ZARA
Wool Twill Coat Zw Collection Limited Edition
I already own these in black, but this brown suede pair is tempting me.
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition Wool Blazer With Button
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers
I love the exaggerated wide-leg.
Shop More Expensive-Looking Work Capsule Staples
Waisted silhouettes will always look elegant.
COS
Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
Simple, sleek and easy to style.
H&M
Cotton Drawstring Skirt
A midi skirt makes a nice point of difference fro m tailored trousers.
These will go with everything.
ZARA
Knit Dress With Belt
The belted detail is an elegant touch.
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
Jeans that you can actually wear into the office.
COS
Belt-Detail Funnel-Neck Wool Vest
ZARA
Limited Edition Leather City Bag
You'll be able to fit so much in this roomy tote.