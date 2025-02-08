When Fashion People Get Bored of Jeans, This Is the Chic and Comfy Trouser Trend They Turn To
It’s been a while since I’ve come across a trouser trend that truly feels fresh. While new colours, prints, and fabrics pop up regularly, most styles still lean on the same core silhouettes we’ve been wearing for decades. Recently, though, I've started to hear whispers of an emerging trouser trend that genuinely feels like it has something new to offer.
Enter: barrel-leg trousers. With their striking shape and sculptural silhouette, these trousers have burst onto the scene this season, quickly earning a place in the wardrobes of fashion’s most discerning dressers.
Unlike traditional straight-leg or wide-leg styles, barrel-leg trousers feature a distinctive bowed design—flaring out towards the knees before tapering in at the ankles—creating a voluminous yet structured look that feels undeniably modern.
Building on the momentum of the horseshoe jeans trend, barrel-leg trousers offer a more refined, polished alternative that slots into both workwear and off-duty wardrobes. And the best part? They’re already widely available across both designer and high-street brands. While classic black and charcoal grey styles seem to dominate new-in sections, I’ve also spotted bolder takes, like an electric blue pair from high-street favourite COS.
While most styles hit above the ankle—and pair perfectly with low-cut trainers or ballet flats, some styles extend well beyond, styling beautifully with tall heels or sleek boots. A welcome alternative to the simple straight-leg cuts we've all been wearing for decades, read on to discover and shop the barrel leg trouser trend below.
SHOP BARREL LEG TROUSERS:
These come in short, regular and long lengths, as well as sizes 6—24.
The dramatic, sculptural finish makes these appear so much more elevated than they are.
Dress these down with comfortable mules, or style with a sleek ballet flats.
These long-line trousers style particularly well with a heeled boot or sandal.
The elasticated waistband ensures a comfortable finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
