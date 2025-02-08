When Fashion People Get Bored of Jeans, This Is the Chic and Comfy Trouser Trend They Turn To

It’s been a while since I’ve come across a trouser trend that truly feels fresh. While new colours, prints, and fabrics pop up regularly, most styles still lean on the same core silhouettes we’ve been wearing for decades. Recently, though, I've started to hear whispers of an emerging trouser trend that genuinely feels like it has something new to offer.

Enter: barrel-leg trousers. With their striking shape and sculptural silhouette, these trousers have burst onto the scene this season, quickly earning a place in the wardrobes of fashion’s most discerning dressers.

Unlike traditional straight-leg or wide-leg styles, barrel-leg trousers feature a distinctive bowed design—flaring out towards the knees before tapering in at the ankles—creating a voluminous yet structured look that feels undeniably modern.

Building on the momentum of the horseshoe jeans trend, barrel-leg trousers offer a more refined, polished alternative that slots into both workwear and off-duty wardrobes. And the best part? They’re already widely available across both designer and high-street brands. While classic black and charcoal grey styles seem to dominate new-in sections, I’ve also spotted bolder takes, like an electric blue pair from high-street favourite COS.

While most styles hit above the ankle—and pair perfectly with low-cut trainers or ballet flats, some styles extend well beyond, styling beautifully with tall heels or sleek boots. A welcome alternative to the simple straight-leg cuts we've all been wearing for decades, read on to discover and shop the barrel leg trouser trend below.

SHOP BARREL LEG TROUSERS:

Barrel-Leg Trousers
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Trousers

These also come in a soft khaki shade.

Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers
COS
Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers

These also come in dark brown and black styles.

Barrel Leg Trousers
Marks & Spencer
Barrel Leg Trousers

These come in short, regular and long lengths, as well as sizes 6—24.

Jersey Barrel Leg Trousers
Uniqlo
Jersey Barrel Leg Trousers

Uniqlo's barrel leg trousers are a fashion person's favourites.

Asos Design Tailored Barrel Leg Trouser in Black
Asos
Tailored Barrel Leg Trouser

The dramatic, sculptural finish makes these appear so much more elevated than they are.

Crinkle Cotton Barrel Leg Trousers | Black
Toast
Crinkle Cotton Barrel Leg Trousers

Dress these down with comfortable mules, or style with a sleek ballet flats.

Barrel-Leg Wool Trousers
The Attico
Barrel-Leg Wool Trousers

These long-line trousers style particularly well with a heeled boot or sandal.

Black Slim Fit Barrel Leg Trousers
River Island
Black Slim Fit Barrel Leg Trousers

These also come in sky blue and cream.

The Izzie Relaxed Pull-On Barrel Trousers by Pilcro
Pilcro
The Izzie Relaxed Pull-On Barrel Trousers by Pilcro

The elasticated waistband ensures a comfortable finish.

High Road Pull-On Barrel Cord Pants
Free People
High Road Pull-On Barrel Cord Pants

These also come in brown and khaki green.

