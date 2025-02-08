It’s been a while since I’ve come across a trouser trend that truly feels fresh. While new colours, prints, and fabrics pop up regularly, most styles still lean on the same core silhouettes we’ve been wearing for decades. Recently, though, I've started to hear whispers of an emerging trouser trend that genuinely feels like it has something new to offer.

Enter: barrel-leg trousers. With their striking shape and sculptural silhouette, these trousers have burst onto the scene this season, quickly earning a place in the wardrobes of fashion’s most discerning dressers.

Unlike traditional straight-leg or wide-leg styles, barrel-leg trousers feature a distinctive bowed design—flaring out towards the knees before tapering in at the ankles—creating a voluminous yet structured look that feels undeniably modern.

Building on the momentum of the horseshoe jeans trend, barrel-leg trousers offer a more refined, polished alternative that slots into both workwear and off-duty wardrobes. And the best part? They’re already widely available across both designer and high-street brands. While classic black and charcoal grey styles seem to dominate new-in sections, I’ve also spotted bolder takes, like an electric blue pair from high-street favourite COS.

While most styles hit above the ankle—and pair perfectly with low-cut trainers or ballet flats, some styles extend well beyond, styling beautifully with tall heels or sleek boots. A welcome alternative to the simple straight-leg cuts we've all been wearing for decades, read on to discover and shop the barrel leg trouser trend below.

SHOP BARREL LEG TROUSERS:

& Other Stories Barrel-Leg Trousers £87 SHOP NOW These also come in a soft khaki shade.

COS Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers £85 SHOP NOW These also come in dark brown and black styles.

Marks & Spencer Barrel Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and long lengths, as well as sizes 6—24.

Uniqlo Jersey Barrel Leg Trousers £35 SHOP NOW Uniqlo's barrel leg trousers are a fashion person's favourites.

Asos Tailored Barrel Leg Trouser £36 SHOP NOW The dramatic, sculptural finish makes these appear so much more elevated than they are.

Toast Crinkle Cotton Barrel Leg Trousers £130 SHOP NOW Dress these down with comfortable mules, or style with a sleek ballet flats.

The Attico Barrel-Leg Wool Trousers £650 SHOP NOW These long-line trousers style particularly well with a heeled boot or sandal.

River Island Black Slim Fit Barrel Leg Trousers £39 SHOP NOW These also come in sky blue and cream.

Pilcro The Izzie Relaxed Pull-On Barrel Trousers by Pilcro £90 SHOP NOW The elasticated waistband ensures a comfortable finish.