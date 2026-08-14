If You Want to Look More NYC in Birkenstocks, Wear This Specific Type With This Pant Trend

You don't have to be a resident of NYC to know that there's a certain way of dressing there. This is obviously a general statement, but the overall style aesthetic in NYC is sleek and cool. New Yorkers love a trend, but they don't want to seem like they're trying too hard, styling said trends in a way that doesn't stray from the city's chic, modern vibe. That brings me to Julia Roberts, who appears to be spending a lot of time in NYC this summer, based on recent sightings on the city streets.
Roberts was spotted walking in uptown Manhattan earlier this week with Birkenstocks on her feet. And just like a New Yorker, she wore the brand's most trend-forward sandal style: the Gizeh Sandals, Birkenstock's take on a flip-flop. Roberts chose them in a metallic silver iteration, making them all the trendier. And if you want to look even more NYC when wearing Birkenstocks, the most logical thing to do is wear them with one of 2026's biggest pant trends (in black, of course): balloon pants. The combination of the billowy pants and Birkenstock flip-flops was perfect for a hot day in the city. Roberts looked polished and subtly trendy, fitting right in with the other stylish New Yorkers hurrying to their destinations.
Scroll on to see Julia Roberts's NYC-friendly combination of black balloon pants and 2026's trendiest Birkenstocks, and shop the complementary duo for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.