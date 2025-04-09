I Can’t Deny It Any Longer—Corset Belts Are a Big Trend

While shoe and clothing trends can come and go in the blink of an eye, accessories, particularly belt trends, tend to enjoy a slower, more considered rise—and an equally gradual fade. That longevity is exactly why I gravitate toward accessories at the start of a new season. When a trend in this space takes off, it tends to stick around, making it a worthwhile wardrobe investment.

Accessories have the power to completely transform a look without the need for a full outfit overhaul, and lately, I’ve been on the hunt for a fresh piece to energise my everyday ensembles. After weeks of soaking up seasonal inspiration, one standout trend has captured my attention: the corset belt.

More commanding than the skinny belt trend that’s been simmering away this season, corset belts are making a loud debut this spring. These statement-makers wrap around the torso in a structured sweep of fabric, delivering an hourglass effect and a sculptural edge that's reminiscent of a traditional corset, but sleeker and much easier to style.

While the trend has already been bubbling up for the past few months, I predict that it will gain serious traction as we head into summer, when fashion people seek ways to elevate their looks while keeping layering to a minimum.

In fact, the fashion world is already taking notice. Zac Posen has incorporated large corset belts in neutral tones into his capsule collection for Gap, while high-street favourites like H&M, Zara, and & Other Stories are also experimenting with the silhouette. Naturally, designers such as Alaïa are leading the way with beautifully crafted, waist-cinching styles that speak to the trend’s couture roots.

Pairing well with slinky dresses to give them a structured feel, I've also seen this trend styled chicly over t-shirts, or wrapped around blazers to easily elevate basics into striking designs.

As directional as it is easy, read on to shop the corset belts I have on my mind this season.

SHOP CORSET BELTS HERE:

Gap Black Corset Belt £150 SHOP NOW The thick, corset design lends a sculptural finish to a look.

Zara Leather Sash Belt £60 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.

H&M Asymmetric Belt £23 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

& Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Suede Waist Belt £67 SHOP NOW Style this over a white cotton shirt, or use it to cinche in a dress.

Zara Leather Sash Belt £50 SHOP NOW The large silver buckle adds a point of interest without detracting from the sleek finish of the design.

Free People Old Sport Waist Belt £48 SHOP NOW This also comes in cream and brown.

Anthropologie Curved Corset Waist Belt £80 SHOP NOW The jet black shade makes this so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Haute Cuir Crown Leather Corset Belt £151 SHOP NOW Add some structure to your silhouette.

Alaïa Leather Corset Belt £890 SHOP NOW Alaïa's elegant corset belts are a fashion person's favourites.

& Other Stories Asymmetric Corset Belt £87 SHOP NOW Style this over a slip dress or wear it with a simple tee.