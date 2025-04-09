I Can’t Deny It Any Longer—Corset Belts Are a Big Trend

This outfit-enhancing accessory trend has been making waves for the past few months. Now, it's officially one of the season's key silhouettes.

While shoe and clothing trends can come and go in the blink of an eye, accessories, particularly belt trends, tend to enjoy a slower, more considered rise—and an equally gradual fade. That longevity is exactly why I gravitate toward accessories at the start of a new season. When a trend in this space takes off, it tends to stick around, making it a worthwhile wardrobe investment.

Accessories have the power to completely transform a look without the need for a full outfit overhaul, and lately, I’ve been on the hunt for a fresh piece to energise my everyday ensembles. After weeks of soaking up seasonal inspiration, one standout trend has captured my attention: the corset belt.

More commanding than the skinny belt trend that’s been simmering away this season, corset belts are making a loud debut this spring. These statement-makers wrap around the torso in a structured sweep of fabric, delivering an hourglass effect and a sculptural edge that's reminiscent of a traditional corset, but sleeker and much easier to style.

While the trend has already been bubbling up for the past few months, I predict that it will gain serious traction as we head into summer, when fashion people seek ways to elevate their looks while keeping layering to a minimum.

In fact, the fashion world is already taking notice. Zac Posen has incorporated large corset belts in neutral tones into his capsule collection for Gap, while high-street favourites like H&M, Zara, and & Other Stories are also experimenting with the silhouette. Naturally, designers such as Alaïa are leading the way with beautifully crafted, waist-cinching styles that speak to the trend’s couture roots.

Pairing well with slinky dresses to give them a structured feel, I've also seen this trend styled chicly over t-shirts, or wrapped around blazers to easily elevate basics into striking designs.

As directional as it is easy, read on to shop the corset belts I have on my mind this season.

SHOP CORSET BELTS HERE:

gap,

Gap
Black Corset Belt

The thick, corset design lends a sculptural finish to a look.

Leather Sash Belt
Zara
Leather Sash Belt

Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.

Asymmetric Belt
H&M
Asymmetric Belt

This looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Leather-Trimmed Suede Waist Belt
& Other Stories
Leather-Trimmed Suede Waist Belt

Style this over a white cotton shirt, or use it to cinche in a dress.

Leather Sash Belt
Zara
Leather Sash Belt

The large silver buckle adds a point of interest without detracting from the sleek finish of the design.

Old Sport Waist Belt
Free People
Old Sport Waist Belt

This also comes in cream and brown.

By Anthropologie Curved Corset Waist Belt
Anthropologie
Curved Corset Waist Belt

The jet black shade makes this so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

wolfandbadger,

Haute Cuir
Crown Leather Corset Belt

Add some structure to your silhouette.

mytheresa,

Alaïa
Leather Corset Belt

Alaïa's elegant corset belts are a fashion person's favourites.

Asymmetric Corset Belt
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Corset Belt

Style this over a slip dress or wear it with a simple tee.

