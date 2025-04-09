I Can’t Deny It Any Longer—Corset Belts Are a Big Trend
This outfit-enhancing accessory trend has been making waves for the past few months. Now, it's officially one of the season's key silhouettes.
While shoe and clothing trends can come and go in the blink of an eye, accessories, particularly belt trends, tend to enjoy a slower, more considered rise—and an equally gradual fade. That longevity is exactly why I gravitate toward accessories at the start of a new season. When a trend in this space takes off, it tends to stick around, making it a worthwhile wardrobe investment.
Accessories have the power to completely transform a look without the need for a full outfit overhaul, and lately, I’ve been on the hunt for a fresh piece to energise my everyday ensembles. After weeks of soaking up seasonal inspiration, one standout trend has captured my attention: the corset belt.
More commanding than the skinny belt trend that’s been simmering away this season, corset belts are making a loud debut this spring. These statement-makers wrap around the torso in a structured sweep of fabric, delivering an hourglass effect and a sculptural edge that's reminiscent of a traditional corset, but sleeker and much easier to style.
While the trend has already been bubbling up for the past few months, I predict that it will gain serious traction as we head into summer, when fashion people seek ways to elevate their looks while keeping layering to a minimum.
In fact, the fashion world is already taking notice. Zac Posen has incorporated large corset belts in neutral tones into his capsule collection for Gap, while high-street favourites like H&M, Zara, and & Other Stories are also experimenting with the silhouette. Naturally, designers such as Alaïa are leading the way with beautifully crafted, waist-cinching styles that speak to the trend’s couture roots.
Pairing well with slinky dresses to give them a structured feel, I've also seen this trend styled chicly over t-shirts, or wrapped around blazers to easily elevate basics into striking designs.
As directional as it is easy, read on to shop the corset belts I have on my mind this season.
SHOP CORSET BELTS HERE:
Style this over a white cotton shirt, or use it to cinche in a dress.
The large silver buckle adds a point of interest without detracting from the sleek finish of the design.
The jet black shade makes this so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
