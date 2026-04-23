Almost 20 years after its initial release,
is back with a highly anticipated second film. Something of a cult favourite amongst fashion cinephiles, we've been eagerly boycotting The Devil Wears Prada florals and cerulean blue in anticipation of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's return as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestley. A film we quote religiously, we're thrilled to see them back at the helm of Runway, an albeit fictional magazine that just wouldn't be complete without Emily Blunt's Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci's Nigel.
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From
red heels paired with a matching letterbox jacket to a sweeping leopard print coat and bohemian clog, the cast have turned the streets of London, New York and Shanghai into their personal runway, serving all the razor sharp glamour fit for the iconic editors they portray. But as much as I adore their street style, it's their red carpet looks that have us smitten.
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From Streep’s magnificent,
tailored two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit to Blunt's whimsical Schiaparelli dress, the looks on each press tour have been nothing short of spectacular and feel like a glimpse into what's coming in the most recent instalment. Having scrolled for hours through the enviable red carpet looks across each press tour, we’ve found 8 worth your full attention right now, as well as a number of other looks we simply can't ignore. Keep scrolling to see which get the fashion editor seal of approval. That's all. The Best Red Carpet Outfits From The Devil Wears Prada 2: 1. Anne Hathaway
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Who: Anne Hathaway at the New York premiere. What: Wearing Louis Vuitton 2. Meryl Streep
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Who: Meryl Streep at the European premiere. What: Wearing Prada 3. Emily Blunt
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Who: Emily Blunt at the New York premiere. What: Wearing Schiaparelli 4. Heidi Klum
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Who: Heidi Klum at the New York premiere. What: Wearing Project Runway Season 22 Winner 5. Simone Ashley
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Who: Simone Ashley at the New York premiere. What: Wearing custom Prada 6. Simone Ashley
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Who: Simone Ashley at the European premiere. What: Wearing vintage Thierry Mugler 7. Hanner Berner
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Who: Hannah Berner at the New York premiere. What: Wearing Carolina Herrera 8. Paige DeSorbo
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Who: Paige DeSorbo at the New York premiere. What: Wearing Christian Siriano Other The Devil Wears Prada 2 Outfits we Adore:
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Who: Meryl Streep at the New York premiere What: Wearing Givenchy
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Who: Anne Hathaway at the European Premiere What: Wearing Atelier Versace
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Who: Sabrina Elba at the European premiere What: Wearing Dilara Findikoglu
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Who: Madelaine Petsch at the New York premiere. What: Wearing Georges Hobeika
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Who: Ciara at the New York premiere. What: Wearing Romeo Hunte
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Who: Donatella Versace at the European premiere. What: Wearing Atelier Versace
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Who: Sienna Spiro at the New York premiere. What: Wearing David Koma
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Who: Madeline Argy at the New York premiere. What: Wearing Miu Miu