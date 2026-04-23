Gird Your Loins! These are The Best Red Carpet Looks from The Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiers

From London to Shanghai, these are the best red carpet looks from the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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Almost 20 years after its initial release, The Devil Wears Prada is back with a highly anticipated second film. Something of a cult favourite amongst fashion cinephiles, we've been eagerly boycotting florals and cerulean blue in anticipation of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's return as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestley. A film we quote religiously, we're thrilled to see them back at the helm of Runway, an albeit fictional magazine that just wouldn't be complete without Emily Blunt's Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci's Nigel.

(L-R) Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt attend The Devil Wears Prada 2; European Premiere inside Leicester Square on April 22, 2026 in London, England.

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From red heels paired with a matching letterbox jacket to a sweeping leopard print coat and bohemian clog, the cast have turned the streets of London, New York and Shanghai into their personal runway, serving all the razor sharp glamour fit for the iconic editors they portray. But as much as I adore their street style, it's their red carpet looks that have us smitten.

(L-R) Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt attend the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026

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From Streep’s magnificent, tailored two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit to Blunt's whimsical Schiaparelli dress, the looks on each press tour have been nothing short of spectacular and feel like a glimpse into what's coming in the most recent instalment. Having scrolled for hours through the enviable red carpet looks across each press tour, we’ve found 8 worth your full attention right now, as well as a number of other looks we simply can't ignore. Keep scrolling to see which get the fashion editor seal of approval. That's all.

The Best Red Carpet Outfits From The Devil Wears Prada 2:

1. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.

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Who: Anne Hathaway at the New York premiere.
What: Wearing Louis Vuitton

2. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep attends The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere inside Leicester Square on April 22, 2026 in London, England.

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Who: Meryl Streep at the European premiere.
What: Wearing Prada

3. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.

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Who: Emily Blunt at the New York premiere.
What: Wearing Schiaparelli

4. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum arrives at the premiere of &amp;ldquo;The Devil Wears Prada 2&amp;rdquo; on April 20, 2026 in New York City.

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Who: Heidi Klum at the New York premiere.
What: Wearing Project Runway Season 22 Winner

5. Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.

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Who: Simone Ashley at the New York premiere.
What: Wearing custom Prada

6. Simone Ashley

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Simone Ashley attends &quot;The Devil Wears Prada 2&quot; European Premiere inside Leicester Square on April 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

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Who: Simone Ashley at the European premiere.
What: Wearing vintage Thierry Mugler

7. Hanner Berner

Hannah Berner attends The Devil Wears Prada New York premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City.

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Who: Hannah Berner at the New York premiere.
What: Wearing Carolina Herrera

8. Paige DeSorbo

Paige DeSorbo attends The Devil Wears Prada New York Premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City.

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Who: Paige DeSorbo at the New York premiere.
What: Wearing Christian Siriano

Other The Devil Wears Prada 2 Outfits we Adore:

Meryl Streep attends The Devil Wears Prada New York premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City.

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Who: Meryl Streep at the New York premiere
What: Wearing Givenchy

Anne Hathaway attends The Devil Wears Prada European Premiere in Leicester Square on April 22, 2026 in London, England.

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Who: Anne Hathaway at the European Premiere
What: Wearing Atelier Versace

Sabrina Elba attends &quot;The Devil Wears Prada 2&quot; European Premiere at Leicester Square on April 22, 2026 in London, England.

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Who: Sabrina Elba at the European premiere
What: Wearing Dilara Findikoglu

Madelaine Petsch attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.

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Who: Madelaine Petsch at the New York premiere.
What: Wearing Georges Hobeika

Ciara attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.

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Who: Ciara at the New York premiere.
What: Wearing Romeo Hunte

Donatella Versace attends The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere in Leicester Square on April 22, 2026 in London, England.

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Who: Donatella Versace at the European premiere.
What: Wearing Atelier Versace

Sienna Spiro attends The Devil Wears Prada 2 New York Premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sienna Spiro at the New York premiere.
What: Wearing David Koma

Madeline Argy attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.

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Who: Madeline Argy at the New York premiere.
What: Wearing Miu Miu