The Chicest People I Know are Styling This Classy Top Trend With Jeans and Skirts Right Now

Over the years I’ve spent working in fashion, I’ve realised that the single biggest factor in whether an outfit looks expensive isn’t the cut, colour or silhouette—it’s the fabrication. From the way it drapes and moves to its texture and sheen, fabric determines the overall energy of a look. You can have a piece in the most beautiful shade imaginable, but if the material isn’t right, it will never quite achieve that polished, elevated finish.
That’s why I’ve become a little obsessed with finding the perfect fabrication—and as we settle into the winter months, satin is the style I'm revisiting the most. My favourite way to wear the material? In the form of a classy satin top.
More refined than cotton, but less fussy than velvet, its natural sheen and soft, fluid touch give any outfit a luxurious edge. Whether you style a satin top with your favourite jeans, or pair it with a long, flowing skirt for an elegant silhouette, this fabric always brings a sense of sophistication.
Of course, classic black satin tops are a timeless starting point, but lately I’ve been drawn to the fresh array of shades on offer this season. Think rich chocolate browns, lustrous champagnes and even vibrant reds—all rendered in that same elegant, light-catching finish. Whatever your palette, there’s a satin top to suit your style and make every outfit feel just that little bit more polished.
Read on to shop my edit of the best satin tops to wear right now.
Zara
Satin Top With Lace
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Zara
Satin Halter Top
In my opinion, there are few items quite as chic as a satin halterneck top.
Mango
High Collar Satin Blouse
The rich merlot shade gives this satin blouse such an expensive-looking energy.
H&M
Cape Blouse
Honestly, I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Satin Blouse
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Courrèges
Asymmetric Satin Turtleneck Top
I shop for a living, and this is one of the chicest blouses I've come across this season.
Simkhai
Scarlett Cape-Effect Draped Satin Top
Style this with tailored trouser or wear it with a supple satin skirt.
Rixo
Karia Top
The lace-trim detail gives this timeless blouse a modern edge.
Free People
Hold Me Close Vest
While I love this in the deep black, it also comes in a pale purple and light ivory shade.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.