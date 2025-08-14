A New Generation of WAGs Are Redefining Style In the Sports Arena

When Victoria Beckham attended David Beckham’s soccer matches in the late ‘90s, she practically had as much focus on her in the arena as the couple’s budding romance. In a sense, Beckham was one of the first WAGs (the wives and girlfriends of athletes), which had its roots in the British soccer world in the early 2000s and later expanded to more sports. Today, we’re seeing a new generation of WAGs, who are redefining style in the sports arena.
With the rising popularity of Formula 1, fans are paying closer attention to both drivers and their romantic partners—and what they show up wearing to the Grand Prix races. Tennis is similarly gaining a new audience as fashion brands are increasingly involved in the sport, including dressing the WAGs and celebrity attendees. Ahead, discover the new wave of WAGs who are style stars in their own right.
Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux
Alexandra Saint Mleux, who has been dating Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc since 2003, is known for her effortlessly elegant style. She often mixes designer pieces with contemporary brands, including everything from Jacquemus to Heaven Mayhem.
Jacquemus
Jacquemus La Robe Agave Midi Dress | 34
Heaven Mayhem
Noir Earrings
Saint Laurent
Sl 751 Jeanne Oval Sunglasses
Carmen Mundt
Carmen Mundt and F1 driver George Russell have been together since they met in 2020. She favors pieces that are refined, tailored, and polished.
Éterne
Cotton-Blend Halter Top
MANGO
Straight Leg Linen Pants
Hermès
Ready… Go! Scarf 45
Rebecca Donaldson
Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson was first linked to F1 driver Carlos Sainz in the summer of 2023 and has continued to show up on the Grand Prix paddocks since they've been dating. Donaldson often opts for sleek, minimalist outfits and a neutral palette.
Loulou De Saison Jada Gathered-Skirt Maxi Dress
THE ROW
Marlo 12 Tote Bag in Saddle Leather
Le Specs
Monopoly Rectangular Sunglasses
Lily Muni He
Lily Muni He and Alex Albon are both in the sports world. He, a professional golfer, and Albon, a Formula 1 driver. When she isn't on the golfing, He is often seen on the paddock in some of the same preppy-inspired pieces she wears on the course.
LIBEROWE
Cotton-Poplin Peplum Top
The Frankie Shop
Gelso High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
THE ROW
Vika Leather Sandals
Francisca Cerqueira Gomes
Francisca Cerqueira Gomes is a Portuguese model and actress who is currently dating Ferrari F1 driver Pierre Gasly. While the couple is typically spotted together in the F1 paddock, they have also attending other sporting events together including Wimbledon.
Reformation
Taryn Two Piece
ralph lauren
Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Sweater
cartier
Tank Must De Cartier Watch
Eiza González
Mexican actress and singer Eiza González is known for her roles in Hollywood, but has also been making more courtside appearances to cheer on her boyfriend, tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. She brings a sense of red carpet glamour to the arena.
Rosetta Getty Painted Birds-Print Slip Dress | Xs
Bvlgari
Serpenti Tubogas Watch
Burberry
Burberry Vintage Check Mini Bag | One Size
Paige Lorenze
Known for her fashion and lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy, Paige Lorenze is one of the most-followed WAGs on the tennis circuit. She recently celebrated her engagement to tennis player, Tommy Paul.
