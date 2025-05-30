Way Chicer Than Any Old T-Shirt, This Top Trend Makes Jeans and Skirts Look So Pretty

White tie-front tops are the easiest way to elevate your summer looks. Read on to discover the pretty top trend I'm recommending to everyone right now.

Influencer wears a tie-front blouse.
(Image credit: @deborabrosa, @monikh, @deborabrosa)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

Reliable they might be but I have to admit, I find that white T-shirts aren't quite as versatile as they claim to be. While they look great with jeans, they aren't always the sleekest pairing for the swishy skirts or tailored trousers. So, to cover all bases and make my morning styling sessions a little smoother, this summer I'm investing in a pretty white tie-front top.

Between the delicate tie detailing that traces down the centre of the top and the light composition, there's something so fresh and romantic about this summery top style that makes it very appealing.

Influencer wears a white tie-front blouse with embroidery partially unbuttoned and styled with jeans.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Not a million miles away from the classic white tee I've just lamented, a tie-front top retains all of the wearability of your go-to basics while adding more interest to a look. With the ability to make your jeans feel like new and your poplin skirts even prettier than they already are, this top trend might be the season's smartest buy.

While I'm partial to a pop of colour, I prefer to weave that into my wardrobe via a vibrant accessory or a playful shoe. For my outfit base, I always feel most confident when I'm working with simple shades and, for summer, white tops are as chic as it gets.

Influencer wears a white tie-front top from Tove underneath a suede jacket with blue jeans and Birkenstock mules.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Allowing a little bit of flesh to peek through the gaps between the ties, this top trend is perfect for wearing across summer's hottest days. Of course, if you'd rather, you can always layer a contrasting vest top underneath for more coverage.

Arriving right on time, there is a range of retailers that understand the warm-weather appeal. From H&M's elegantly embroidered style to Sézane's long-sleeve blouse, read on to find my edit of the best white tie-front tops below.

SHOP WHITE TIE-FRONT TOPS:

Poplin Blouse With Ties
Zara
Poplin Blouse With Ties

While I love this in white, it also comes in a pretty butter yellow shade.

Odelia Blouse - Ecru - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Odelia Blouse

Sézane's white blouses are a fashion person's favourites.

Embroidered Tie Top
Zara
Embroidered Tie Top

Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.

By Anthropologie Broderie Tie-Front Top
Anthropologie
Broderie Tie-Front Top

selfridges,

Tove
Thea Gathered Sleeveless Cotton Top

Shop the pretty top trend that Monikh loves.

Frill-Trimmed Cotton Blouse
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Cotton Blouse

Style with denim or wear with a flowing skirt.

endclothing,

Ganni
Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse

Ganni's tie-front blouses are a fashion person's favourites.

Asos Design Textured Lace Insert Tie Front Beach Top in White
Asos
Textured Lace Insert Tie Front Beach Top

Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Vrg Grl Valeria Tie Front Linen Top in White
VRG GRL
Valeria Tie Front Linen Top

The pleat detailing adds some extra volume, lending the top a dramatic edge.

Sweet Escape Top
Free People
Sweet Escape Top

This also comes in eight other shades.

White Linen-Blend Tie Front Shirt
Nobodys Child
White Linen-Blend Tie Front Shirt

This boxy shirt is perfect for high-summer styling.

White Tie Front Sleeveless Top
Next
White Tie Front Sleeveless Top

Style this with the matching trousers or pair with your favourite jeans.

MANGO, Linen-Blend Top With Bow - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Linen-Blend Top With Bow

The linen composition ensures a light and breathable finish.

Stradivarius Tie Front Vest Top in White
Stradivarius
Tie Front Vest Top

The tie-front detailing adds a lightness to this pretty blouse that makes it perfect for styling during summer's hottest days.

Azalea Linen Top
Reformation
Azalea Linen Top

This also comes in a gingham print.

Puff-Sleeve Blouse – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Puff-Sleeve Blouse

Shop this while it's on sale.

Forever Young Bed Jacket
Free People
Forever Young Bed Jacket

Style with the matching bloomers for a pretty, summer-ready look.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸