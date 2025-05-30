Way Chicer Than Any Old T-Shirt, This Top Trend Makes Jeans and Skirts Look So Pretty

Reliable they might be but I have to admit, I find that white T-shirts aren't quite as versatile as they claim to be. While they look great with jeans, they aren't always the sleekest pairing for the swishy skirts or tailored trousers. So, to cover all bases and make my morning styling sessions a little smoother, this summer I'm investing in a pretty white tie-front top.

Between the delicate tie detailing that traces down the centre of the top and the light composition, there's something so fresh and romantic about this summery top style that makes it very appealing.

Not a million miles away from the classic white tee I've just lamented, a tie-front top retains all of the wearability of your go-to basics while adding more interest to a look. With the ability to make your jeans feel like new and your poplin skirts even prettier than they already are, this top trend might be the season's smartest buy.

While I'm partial to a pop of colour, I prefer to weave that into my wardrobe via a vibrant accessory or a playful shoe. For my outfit base, I always feel most confident when I'm working with simple shades and, for summer, white tops are as chic as it gets.

Allowing a little bit of flesh to peek through the gaps between the ties, this top trend is perfect for wearing across summer's hottest days. Of course, if you'd rather, you can always layer a contrasting vest top underneath for more coverage.

Arriving right on time, there is a range of retailers that understand the warm-weather appeal. From H&M's elegantly embroidered style to Sézane's long-sleeve blouse, read on to find my edit of the best white tie-front tops below.

SHOP WHITE TIE-FRONT TOPS: