No One Will Question Your Trend-Forward Status If You Wear Denim Shorts With *These* Shoes

Are your denim shorts really that short if your sandals go to mid-calf? Honestly, in this heat, does it even matter? If you're Tyla, then the answer is most definitely no. The South African singer and songwriter was spotted this week in Berlin, Germany, wearing barely there jean shorts with super strappy, gladiator-esque high-heeled Alaïa sandals, a white tee with a plunging neckline, and a colorful Zoraide Polidori biker jacket. En route to her performance at Maaya Berlin, the new nightlife hotspot, Tyla looked ready to take the stage after a day spent touring the vibrant city.
Think you can pull off this eye-catching summer look? We've found several pairs of similar-looking sandals and denim shorts to help you channel Tyla on your travels. Whether your destination is a cool club or a crowded concert, it's a look that's guaranteed to turn heads in this heat.
