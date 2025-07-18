Wait, Is the Forgotten Skirt Trend Everyone Used to Wear With T-Shirts Making a Comeback?

The trend cycle is ever-spinning, and this time, the spotlight is on one that I haven’t worn since the 2010s. When I was a fashion-obsessed tween circa 2014 to 2016, my friends and I constantly wore button-front denim skirts with T-shirts. And now, Alexa Chung, a fashion icon I look to for inspiration and watch for trend predictions, was just photographed on the NYC streets from the set of a Madewell shoot, likely for her next collection with the brand. And guess what she was wearing for one of the looks… My old outfit obsession: a button-front denim skirt paired with a graphic T-shirt, which she wore with sleek leather knee-high boots to add a modern touch to the throwback outfit combination.

Alexa Chung Now

Alexa Chung wearing a denim button skirt, graphic white T-shirt, and burgundy knee-high boots in NYC

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Don’t be fooled, though; Chung has been championing button-front skirts since the mid-2010s. (While mini lengths are what she often wore in the past, this time she's co-signing a knee-length style.) Her style sensibilities may have evolved, but some things never change. It’s refreshing, for me, to see old things made new. If that’s the case for you, keep scrolling to shop the button-front denim skirts of your 2010s dreams and the T-shirts to wear with them.

Alexa Chung in 2016

Alexa Chung wearing a denim button front skirt and white t-shirt in NYC

(Image credit: Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

Get the Look

