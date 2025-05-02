No Doubt About It—This Specific Sandal Makes Long Shorts Look Extremely Elegant

Turns out, Bermuda shorts and heeled flip-flops are the two-piece formula that stylish people are reaching for the most right now.

Influencer wears Bermuda shorts with heeled flip flops.
(Image credit: @dawn.tan, Backgrid, @ingridedvinsen)
In the summer months, I like to keep my daily styling as uncomplicated as possible.

That means leaning on simple outfit formulas I can pull together in minutes—no overthinking required. Whilst I often default to classics like jeans and a T-shirt or a breezy dress with Mary Janes, there’s one combination I've been coming back to a lot this season, one that feels especially fresh for 2025: Bermuda shorts and heeled flip-flops. Just as easy to throw together as my usual go-tos, this combination feels that little bit more elevated—refined enough to transition from casual afternoons into smarter settings.

Influencer wears bermuda shorts with heeled flip flops.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Bermuda shorts, which graze the knee or fall just below, offer a polished alternative to the thigh-skimming styles we’ve worn for years. Imparting sophistication, I think their tailored finish makes them more akin to pencil skirts than cut-off shorts, lending them the same polished energy of structured skirts. Meanwhile, a heeled flip-flop adds a playful component. With their slender straps and subtle heel, they toe the line (no pun intended) between smart and casual, lending an unfussy charm that balances the formality of the tailored shorts.

Influencer wears bermuda shorts with heeled flip flops.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

This week, I spotted Hailey Bieber step out in this pairing, as if to prove my point. Styling a cropped black tee, Bermuda shorts, baseball cap and—crucially—kitten-heel flip-flops, Bieber's outfit felt effortless yet considered. Where trainers would have made the outfit veer too casual and ballet flats could have been too covered up, her flip-flop heels brought just enough interest to elevate the whole look without overwhelming it.

Hailey Bieber wears bermuda shorts with heeled flip flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's not just Bieber, either—several of my favourite fashion people have worn long shorts and heeled flip-flops in the past couple of weeks, too. Needless to say, I'm inspired to do the same and see myself relying on the look all season long.

Keep scrolling for the Bermuda shorts and heeled flip-flops I’m eyeing right now.

SHOP BERMUDA SHORTS AND HEELED FLIP-FLOPS:

Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Tortoiseshell Sandals
ZARA
Tortoiseshell Sandals

These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Tailored Linen-Blend Longline Shorts
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Longline Shorts

This chocolate-brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Kitten-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Sandals

These also come in black and chocolate brown.

MANGO, Linen-Blend Suit Bermuda Shorts - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Linen-Blend Suit Bermuda Shorts

Style this with the matching vest or wear with a simple tee.

Betty Black Flip Flop Heels
Mint Velvet
Betty Black Flip Flop Heels

Style these with Bermuda shorts or pair with a floaty dress.

Belted Linen Blend Long Bermuda Shorts
Zara
Belted Linen Blend Long Bermuda Shorts

The linen composition ensures a breezy finish that will keep you comfortable during the height of summer.

By Anthropologie Toe-Strap Kitten Heels
Anthropologie
Toe-Strap Kitten Heels

These also come in five other shades.

Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts
Matteau
Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts

Style these with heeled flip-flops or pair with pretty Mary Janes.

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

Sleek, comfortable and perfect summer styling, the heeled flip-flop trend is only just getting started.

Erza Denim Shorts
Nili Lotan
Erza Denim Shorts

These elegant shorts will style just as well with a neat button-down as any pair of tailored trousers.

Satin Kitten-Heel Sandals
ZARA
Satin Kitten-Heel Sandals

The satin composition lends these an elevated edge.

