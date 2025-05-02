No Doubt About It—This Specific Sandal Makes Long Shorts Look Extremely Elegant
Turns out, Bermuda shorts and heeled flip-flops are the two-piece formula that stylish people are reaching for the most right now.
In the summer months, I like to keep my daily styling as uncomplicated as possible.
That means leaning on simple outfit formulas I can pull together in minutes—no overthinking required. Whilst I often default to classics like jeans and a T-shirt or a breezy dress with Mary Janes, there’s one combination I've been coming back to a lot this season, one that feels especially fresh for 2025: Bermuda shorts and heeled flip-flops. Just as easy to throw together as my usual go-tos, this combination feels that little bit more elevated—refined enough to transition from casual afternoons into smarter settings.
Bermuda shorts, which graze the knee or fall just below, offer a polished alternative to the thigh-skimming styles we’ve worn for years. Imparting sophistication, I think their tailored finish makes them more akin to pencil skirts than cut-off shorts, lending them the same polished energy of structured skirts. Meanwhile, a heeled flip-flop adds a playful component. With their slender straps and subtle heel, they toe the line (no pun intended) between smart and casual, lending an unfussy charm that balances the formality of the tailored shorts.
This week, I spotted Hailey Bieber step out in this pairing, as if to prove my point. Styling a cropped black tee, Bermuda shorts, baseball cap and—crucially—kitten-heel flip-flops, Bieber's outfit felt effortless yet considered. Where trainers would have made the outfit veer too casual and ballet flats could have been too covered up, her flip-flop heels brought just enough interest to elevate the whole look without overwhelming it.
It's not just Bieber, either—several of my favourite fashion people have worn long shorts and heeled flip-flops in the past couple of weeks, too. Needless to say, I'm inspired to do the same and see myself relying on the look all season long.
Keep scrolling for the Bermuda shorts and heeled flip-flops I’m eyeing right now.
SHOP BERMUDA SHORTS AND HEELED FLIP-FLOPS:
This chocolate-brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Style these with Bermuda shorts or pair with a floaty dress.
The linen composition ensures a breezy finish that will keep you comfortable during the height of summer.
Style these with heeled flip-flops or pair with pretty Mary Janes.
Sleek, comfortable and perfect summer styling, the heeled flip-flop trend is only just getting started.
These elegant shorts will style just as well with a neat button-down as any pair of tailored trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
