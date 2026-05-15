13 Specific Things That Are Considered Cool in 2026

You're going to want to know what these are (and shop them).

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Collage featuring Elsa Hosk in Japan, Jude pumps, and Lucy Williams on the beach wearing Donni Pop Pants.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa; @piamance; @lucywilliams02)
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The notion of what's considered cool is undoubtedly subjective, but one way people catch on to what's cool is by being told. Here at Who What Wear, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of knowing what's cool at any given moment. Now that we're nearly halfway into 2026 (time flies when you're having fun talking about what's cool all the time), we're confident in our assessments.

Below, you'll find 13 specific fashion-related things that all the in-the-know people are wearing and shopping for right now. Among them, you'll find the pants everyone is trying to find in their size, the IYKYK cool-girl shoe brand, and the sunglasses that are making everyone forget about all the other eyewear trends. Wearing any of the things highlighted below is sure to get you a second look from any fellow fashion person you pass on the street and probably more than a few compliments. If that's something that intrigues you, keep scrolling for our list of what's cool in 2026 so far.

Bug-Eye Sunglasses

Bug-eye sunglasses have eclipsed every other sunglasses style this year, and the Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1967C is the pair everyone wants. Our very own Kat Collings and Lauren Eggertsen wore them to the Dior show in L.A. this week, so you know they're good.

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Elsa Hosk in Japan wearing a crochet head scarf and bug-eye sunglasses.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

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White Oxford Flats

If you need a change from ballet flats but don't want to stray too far from their vibe, soft oxford flats—especially in white—are the style to buy.

Influencer wearing a gray blazer, black pants, and white oxford flats.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

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Donni Pop Pants

Our editors can't stop talking about Donni's Pop Pants. The cropped cargo style is selling out everywhere in 2026, and the pants also come in a pretty taffeta iteration.

Influencer wearing Donni Pop Pants.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

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Green-and-White Baseball Caps and Yankees Caps

There are a million baseball caps to choose from, but if you want to look cool in 2026, get a green-and-white one, which even The New York Times recently reported on, or a Yankees cap, a modern-day celebrity favorite.

Aimee Song wearing a green and white baseball cap and leggings.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

NY Yankees baseball cap.

(Image credit: @piamance)

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Tennis Anklets

Anklets cycle in and out of popularity, and they're undoubtedly in this year. Instead of the crafty styles of seasons past, it's all about the tennis anklet. Dorsey sold out of its newly released ones in the blink of an eye.

Person wearing Jude pumps with a diamond anklet.

(Image credit: @piamance)

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Burberry Swimsuits

As if Burberry swimsuits weren't already coveted enough, the new Burberry x Hunza G collaboration has made it the It swimwear brand of summer 2026.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a Burberry bikini.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

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Khaki Skirts

Bored of the full-white-midi-skirt trend? The new cool-girl style to add to your wardrobe is a knee-length khaki skirt. The outfit possibilities are endless.

Influencer Liv Perez wearing a red sweater and khaki knee skirt.

(Image credit: @livvperez)

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Crochet Bucket Hats

Following winter's wool-bucket-hat trend, we now have the lighter, airier crochet-bucket-hat trend. It's only mid-May, and we're already seeing them everywhere.

Influencer wearing a a crochet bucket hat.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

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