I've Spotted So Many Londoners Wearing This Timeless Cashmere Jumper—Now It's 20% Off

Black Friday is just over two weeks away and already some of our favourite brands are treating us to early discounts. You might have already checked out the beauty tools that are already discounted or explored the clothing deals that have already begun, including Rise & Fall's Black Friday sale. Right now, the whole site is 20% off, and whilst I could fill my entire basket with the brand's exquisite wares, the first thing on my list is the jumper that fashionable Londoners are wearing on repeat.

The jumper in question is the Merino cashmere v-neck jumper, a timeless piece ready to bolster any winter capsule wardrobe. The cut is slightly boxy, with bold ribbed details on the hem, cuffs and neckline for a classic edge. The v-neckline is also one we keep seeing the fashion crowd turning to, year after year, whether worn on its own for a small peek of skin or showing the curve of a crew-neck T-shirt underneath.

What's particularly special about this knit is the fabric. With an exquisite mix of 30% Mongolian cashmere and 70% merino wool, it would be easy to assume that this high-quality blend would be a real investment, but it's much more affordable than you'd think. By partnering directly with manufacturers, the brand is able to bring high-quality fabrics like A-grade cashmere, organic cotton, Mulberry silks, and Mastrotto leather at much more reasonable prices.

If you're looking for a classic jumper to support your winter looks, scroll on to see the Rise & Fall jumper that fashion people keep wearing, now at 20% off. Plus, I've added some more cashmere jumpers we really love below.

SHOP THE RISE & FALL MERINO CASHMERE V-NECK JUMPER

Rise & Fall Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper £175 £140 SHOP NOW Black shades are sure to go with everything in your wardrobe.

Rise & Fall Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper £175 £140 SHOP NOW I love the deep rib details on the hem and cuffs.

Rise & Fall Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper £175 £140 SHOP NOW The exact style we spotted fashion people wearing.

Rise & Fall Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper £175 £140 SHOP NOW Add a light edge to all your winter looks with a dash of cream.

Rise & Fall Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper £175 £140 SHOP NOW For those who love a pop of colour.

Rise & Fall Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper £175 £140 SHOP NOW The burgundy is sure to sell quickly.

Shop More Cashmere Jumpers

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW So many of our editors have this on their wish lists.

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW This cosy sweater comes in so many great shades.

The Row Sibem Sweater in Wool and Cashmere £830 SHOP NOW Look to The Row for ovesized, relaxed silhouettes.

THE ELDER STATESMAN Cropped Cashmere Sweater £1045 SHOP NOW A cropped shape is ideal for pairing with high-waisted trousers or skirts.

& Other Stories Cashmere Jumper £175 SHOP NOW Mole shades are trending right now.