I've Spotted So Many Londoners Wearing This Timeless Cashmere Jumper—Now It's 20% Off

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

Black Friday is just over two weeks away and already some of our favourite brands are treating us to early discounts. You might have already checked out the beauty tools that are already discounted or explored the clothing deals that have already begun, including Rise & Fall's Black Friday sale. Right now, the whole site is 20% off, and whilst I could fill my entire basket with the brand's exquisite wares, the first thing on my list is the jumper that fashionable Londoners are wearing on repeat.

Woman wears green barn coat, grey knit, blue jeans

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

The jumper in question is the Merino cashmere v-neck jumper, a timeless piece ready to bolster any winter capsule wardrobe. The cut is slightly boxy, with bold ribbed details on the hem, cuffs and neckline for a classic edge. The v-neckline is also one we keep seeing the fashion crowd turning to, year after year, whether worn on its own for a small peek of skin or showing the curve of a crew-neck T-shirt underneath.

Woman wears grey knit and blue jeans

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

What's particularly special about this knit is the fabric. With an exquisite mix of 30% Mongolian cashmere and 70% merino wool, it would be easy to assume that this high-quality blend would be a real investment, but it's much more affordable than you'd think. By partnering directly with manufacturers, the brand is able to bring high-quality fabrics like A-grade cashmere, organic cotton, Mulberry silks, and Mastrotto leather at much more reasonable prices.

If you're looking for a classic jumper to support your winter looks, scroll on to see the Rise & Fall jumper that fashion people keep wearing, now at 20% off. Plus, I've added some more cashmere jumpers we really love below.

SHOP THE RISE & FALL MERINO CASHMERE V-NECK JUMPER

riseandfall, Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
Rise & Fall
Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper

Black shades are sure to go with everything in your wardrobe.

riseandfall,

Rise & Fall
Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper

I love the deep rib details on the hem and cuffs.

riseandfall, Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
Rise & Fall
Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper

The exact style we spotted fashion people wearing.

riseandfall, Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
Rise & Fall
Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper

Add a light edge to all your winter looks with a dash of cream.

riseandfall, Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
Rise & Fall
Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper

For those who love a pop of colour.

riseandfall, Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
Rise & Fall
Women's Merino Cashmere V-Neck Jumper

The burgundy is sure to sell quickly.

Shop More Cashmere Jumpers

Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

So many of our editors have this on their wish lists.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

This cosy sweater comes in so many great shades.

Sibem Sweater in Wool and Cashmere
The Row
Sibem Sweater in Wool and Cashmere

Look to The Row for ovesized, relaxed silhouettes.

Cropped Cashmere Sweater
THE ELDER STATESMAN
Cropped Cashmere Sweater

A cropped shape is ideal for pairing with high-waisted trousers or skirts.

Cashmere Jumper
& Other Stories
Cashmere Jumper

Mole shades are trending right now.

Margaux Cashmere Jumper
KHAITE
Margaux Cashmere Jumper

This deep burgundy shade is exquisite.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

