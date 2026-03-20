In New York and London, the best dressed people I know embody a similar aesthetic: chic and cool. Though their individual styles vary, my friends consistently lean into forward outfits—blending elevated basics with modern trends for their on-the-go lifestyles in the fashionable big cities. The stellar outfit below exemplifies this with an easy yet polished feel.
I know many mix-and-match pieces from COS, Zara, and H&M, so I scrolled through the new arrivals of these three retailers to find the cool and chic pieces I think stylish people in NYC and London will be into. As a preview, there's everything from fresh shirting to of-the-moment denim cuts to contemporary outerwear silhouettes. Keep scrolling for more.