I'm going to keep this part short and sweet. I'm a shopping director (hey, there), and I spend a hefty chunk of my day sourcing new items I think you'll love. And yes, I'm here today with an edit of the new spring and summer pieces I saved that, I think, are simply put, wildly chic.
For a quick rundown, you'll certainly find great elevated basics you can style with pieces already in your closet (including shorts, shirts, and skirts). If a new pair of shoes or a beautiful accessory is on your radar (re: Chanel, The Row, and Prada), there's that too. Basically, the fashion editor-approved list runs the gamut. Okay, enough here. Happy shopping!
Like the photo above showcases, relaxed pants are just always cool.
When I think of chic pieces, Coco Crush jewelry comes to mind.
The Row
Terrasse To-Go Bag
One of my colleagues has this bag, and yes, I want it.