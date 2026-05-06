I'm a Shopping Director, and I Want You to See These 32 Wildly Chic New Items

From cool pants to gorgeous bags.

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the best summer 2026 fashion items, according to a shopping director
(Image credit: @monikh)

I'm going to keep this part short and sweet. I'm a shopping director (hey, there), and I spend a hefty chunk of my day sourcing new items I think you'll love. And yes, I'm here today with an edit of the new spring and summer pieces I saved that, I think, are simply put, wildly chic.

For a quick rundown, you'll certainly find great elevated basics you can style with pieces already in your closet (including shorts, shirts, and skirts). If a new pair of shoes or a beautiful accessory is on your radar (re: Chanel, The Row, and Prada), there's that too. Basically, the fashion editor-approved list runs the gamut. Okay, enough here. Happy shopping!