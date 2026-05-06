I'm not going to pretend that I have a massive amount of friends (LOL), but I do have a few great friends in different parts of the country, including in the Midwest, where I now live, L.A., and NYC. I was scrolling through the new arrivals section at Shopbop while also reading a group text that two of my fashionable NYC friends were on. While derailing the conversation slightly, I thought it would be fun to get their take on some of my favorite finds. I sent a few links to some of the new tops, dresses, skirts, pants, and sandals I thought were cool to see if they aligned. You know, in the name of market research.
The items below are the pieces that either one or both of my friends hearted in the message—including a stylish pair of silk shorts, gorgeous heeled flip-flops, and a fun top to wear with jeans. They're all modern and fresh pieces that they would totally wear for their stylish lives in NYC. I also rounded up even more new spring and summer Shopbop items I love to provide further shopping inspiration.
The Shopbop Staples My Friends Loved
Reformation
Gale Silk Shorts
As my friend said, "such pretty shorts."
Madewell
The Chiara Kitten Heel Thong Sandal in Leather
A great pair of heeled flip-flops can be dressed up or down.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable Knit Cardigan