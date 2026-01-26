I'm a Shopping Director—These Items Will Make Any 2026 Wardrobe Feel Cool and Current

Everything from the sweater of the moment to an It bag style.

The best elevated basics to wear in 2026
(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler)

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.

Happy 2026, fashion friends. I'll keep it simple and to the point here. If you want to add a few fresh pieces to build out your wardrobe this year, I'm here with your Bobby-approved list. The overall theme of this edit is versatility—pieces that can be styled with a range of items already in your wardrobe. Think elevated basics and accessories that are modern but not overly trendy. Below, you'll find everything from the denim cut and color of the moment to a coat that you can wear with everything to cute flats you can dress up or down. Enjoy. Xx, B.

