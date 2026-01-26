I'm a Shopping Director—These Items Will Make Any 2026 Wardrobe Feel Cool and Current

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.
Happy 2026, fashion friends. I'll keep it simple and to the point here. If you want to add a few fresh pieces to build out your wardrobe this year, I'm here with your Bobby-approved list. The overall theme of this edit is versatility—pieces that can be styled with a range of items already in your wardrobe. Think elevated basics and accessories that are modern but not overly trendy. Below, you'll find everything from the denim cut and color of the moment to a coat that you can wear with everything to cute flats you can dress up or down. Enjoy. Xx, B.
It's the year of the quarter-zip sweater. The opening look (modeled by Bhavitha Mandava) at the Chanel Métiers d’Art pre-fall 2026 runway show in New York featured this trusty piece styled with jeans and two-tone slingbacks. Since then, I haven't been able to get the classic yet modern-feeling basic out of my head. It's like a cool cousin to the V-neck (I still love a V-neck, by the way) and will bring a relevant yet easy spin to any 2026 look.
Styling Pieces
Vince
Colette High-Rise Fluid Satin Bias Pant
Kenneth Cole
Justice Square Toe Oxford
Madewell
The Lexington Shoulder Bag
adidas
Gender Inclusive Japan Low Top Sneakers
I love a good Adidas sneaker. I mean, who doesn't? This specific pair of low-profile sneakers (a 2026 trend) caught my eye with the toe shape and the mix of neutrals. Picture them with leather trousers and your favorite knit.
Styling Pieces
Open Edit
Open Stitch Linen Blend Mock Neck Sweater
Agolde
'90s Pinch Waist Long Recycled Leather-Blend Pants
It's all about dark-wash jeans for 2026. I repeat, dark-wash jeans! And of course, Levi's is a go-to spot to secure a coveted style. This specific cut is a crowd-pleaser in a very-right-now slim-straight silhouette.
Styling Pieces
soft goat
Brushed Cardigan
ZARA
Wool Blend Coat With Faux Fur Collar ZW Collection
I've been talking about faux fur a lot over the last few months—whether it's a gorgeous coat or a scarf (like I'm wearing above). In addition to the full-on furry coats, the styles with the faux-fur trim also jump out to me as a gorgeous choice that can elevate any look. You could literally throw this Zara piece over whatever you're wearing and look chic.
Styling Pieces
Open Edit
Satin Maxi Skirt
Old Navy
Sosoft Lite Rib Turtleneck Sweater
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boots
J.Crew
Vintage Jersey Rugby T-Shirt With Eyelet Collar
Preppy dressing dominated the 2026 collections with a focus on pieces like cable-knits, polos, and track jackets styled in inventive ways. This rugby shirt from J.Crew leans into this vibe with the unexpected eyelet collar.
Styling Pieces
cos
Corduroy Straight-Leg Pants
Manu Atelier
Cambon Cabas Deep Brown Suede
