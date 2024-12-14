For those who spend the winter months in an enduring shiver, I have great news for you: cosiness is trending!

Or, more specifically, faux fur is having a major moment right now. Not only are faux-fur coats continuing to dominate Instagram feeds and new-in sections, but the furry, fuzzy and fluffy fashion trend has manifested in several additional forms this winter. Wrapping shoes, skirts and bags, faux-fur clothes and accessories are the snuggly winter items fashion people can't get enough of.

Whilst the trend has come through quickly this season, it hasn't exactly taken editors by surprise. The beginning of the year saw the Mob Wife aesthetic rise up from a TikTok trend, amassing immense interest and sparking a microtrend for faux-fur coats and red lipstick in the process. Riffing off the success of this fleeting trend, fur coats came to take on a life of their own—going on to dominate runway shows during February and enter most shopfronts come November.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bringing fluffy designs out en masse, faux fur was a key trend across the autumn/winter runways this year. What's more, it featured just as heavily across the spring/summer 2025 collections. Bundled up in fluff, McQueen sent angelic-looking models down the runway in bright white fluffy layers, whilst Stella McCartney styled ultra-fuzzy cropped jackets with baggy jeans and boots—perfectly capturing the new-season mood.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Even the menswear collections featured fur. Louis Vuitton's s/s 25 collection included long fur coats and fluffy embellished jackets, whilst Fendi's menswear collection also saw jackets, coats and fuzzy shoes go down the runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As with the making of every major trend, it hits the runways first and then the celebrity style set gets involved. Thoroughly acquainting themselves with the trend, faux fur has become a major player in the wardrobes of so many of my favourite celebrities. Styled just this week to great effect, Nicole Richie emerged in a fuzzy two-piece, channelling Cruella de Vil in the chicest way, whilst Sabrina Carpenter wore the trend from head-to-toe (literally).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, this isn't the first time we've seen fur fashion dominate style crowds. Peaking across the '70s and '80s, fashion people were attracted to the opulent energy of densely packed fur. However, a shifting mindset over the '90s and early noughties made real fur fall out of fashion until brands started to come around to the much more ethical appeal of faux alternatives.

Whilst the trend is certainly peaking right now, history tells us that fur fashion never really goes away. To ensure a snuggly season ahead, read on to discover our edit of the faux-fur fashion trend.

SHOP THE FAUX-FUR FASHION TREND:

H&M Fluffy Jacket £55 SHOP NOW Style with a turtleneck to ensure lasting warmth this winter.

Zara Limited Edition Faux Fur Midi Skirt £109 SHOP NOW Faux fur skirts are having a big moment this winter.

Zara Faux Fur Jacket Zw Collection £90 SHOP NOW I don't expect this to stay in stock for long.

COS Cavatelli Clutch £75 SHOP NOW This fuzzy clutch is an easy way to add some texture to your winter wardrobe.

FitFlop Women's Gen-Ff Sheep-Shearling-Leather-Fabric-Welt Boots | Fitflop Uk £300 SHOP NOW These cosy boots will be your best friend this winter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Full-Length Faux Fur Coat £160 SHOP NOW This feels to calf length for an ultra-snug finish.

River Island Black Faux Fur Jumper £50 SHOP NOW Style with a black pencil skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.

H&M Fluffy Coat £65 SHOP NOW This deep grey shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

ME+EM Shearling Ballerina Flat £225 SHOP NOW Style with tights and a skirt or wear with simple jeans.

ZARA Faux Fur Bucket Bag £40 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.

Mango Fur Effect Leopard Coat £120 SHOP NOW The leopard print trend is continuing to thrive.

The Frankie Shop Joni Oversized Belted Double-Breasted Faux Fur Coat £461 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

JW Anderson Faux Shearling Bandeau Top £305 £183 SHOP NOW Add some texture to your winter wardrobe.

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini - Ecru Shearling £380 SHOP NOW This comes in so many other shades and textures.