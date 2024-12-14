European Women Rely On This Chic Trend When They Want to Look Polished and Rich
For those who spend the winter months in an enduring shiver, I have great news for you: cosiness is trending!
Or, more specifically, faux fur is having a major moment right now. Not only are faux-fur coats continuing to dominate Instagram feeds and new-in sections, but the furry, fuzzy and fluffy fashion trend has manifested in several additional forms this winter. Wrapping shoes, skirts and bags, faux-fur clothes and accessories are the snuggly winter items fashion people can't get enough of.
Whilst the trend has come through quickly this season, it hasn't exactly taken editors by surprise. The beginning of the year saw the Mob Wife aesthetic rise up from a TikTok trend, amassing immense interest and sparking a microtrend for faux-fur coats and red lipstick in the process. Riffing off the success of this fleeting trend, fur coats came to take on a life of their own—going on to dominate runway shows during February and enter most shopfronts come November.
Bringing fluffy designs out en masse, faux fur was a key trend across the autumn/winter runways this year. What's more, it featured just as heavily across the spring/summer 2025 collections. Bundled up in fluff, McQueen sent angelic-looking models down the runway in bright white fluffy layers, whilst Stella McCartney styled ultra-fuzzy cropped jackets with baggy jeans and boots—perfectly capturing the new-season mood.
Even the menswear collections featured fur. Louis Vuitton's s/s 25 collection included long fur coats and fluffy embellished jackets, whilst Fendi's menswear collection also saw jackets, coats and fuzzy shoes go down the runway.
As with the making of every major trend, it hits the runways first and then the celebrity style set gets involved. Thoroughly acquainting themselves with the trend, faux fur has become a major player in the wardrobes of so many of my favourite celebrities. Styled just this week to great effect, Nicole Richie emerged in a fuzzy two-piece, channelling Cruella de Vil in the chicest way, whilst Sabrina Carpenter wore the trend from head-to-toe (literally).
Obviously, this isn't the first time we've seen fur fashion dominate style crowds. Peaking across the '70s and '80s, fashion people were attracted to the opulent energy of densely packed fur. However, a shifting mindset over the '90s and early noughties made real fur fall out of fashion until brands started to come around to the much more ethical appeal of faux alternatives.
Whilst the trend is certainly peaking right now, history tells us that fur fashion never really goes away. To ensure a snuggly season ahead, read on to discover our edit of the faux-fur fashion trend.
SHOP THE FAUX-FUR FASHION TREND:
These cosy boots will be your best friend this winter.
Style with a black pencil skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
