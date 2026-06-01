If there's one thing my decade working in fashion has taught me, it's that colour trends fluctuate quicker than other trends. What feels fresh one week can feel overdone a few weeks later. This season is no exception, with shades rising and falling in popularity at a pace that can make even the most seasoned of fashion editor's take note.
My personal take on this is that no colour is 'out' or 'uncool', but it's always helpful to note the shifts and see them as ways of injecting something into your wardrobe that will make it feel fresh and new.
A shift in season is always a catalyst for new hues to emerge, inspiring us to step out of our comfort zone and try a shade adjacent to ones that now feel like a core part of our wardrobe. As the days brighten, our love of olive greens can evolve and move towards something brighter, the softness of butter yellow is replaced with a zestier shade, or we turn to crisper neutrals.
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So if you're looking to refresh your summer wardrobe, paying attention to these shifts is key and will enable you to build a palette that feels new without doing a complete wardrobe overhaul. Read on to discover the five colour trends we're pausing, and the fresh shades we're wearing instead.
5 Colour Trends That are Considered Dated in 2026
Pausing: Navy
Wearing Instead: Cobalt Blue
Style Notes: What seems to have started with the cobalt trouser trend has evolved, with everything from dresses, shoes, and swimwear appearing in a bold blue hue. Identical in tone to the blue domes of Greece, it feels almost obvious as a summer shade, paring strikingly with white.
Shop Cobalt Blue:
ZARA
Long Ruffled Dress
The perfect holiday dress.
COS
Mesh Mules
A fresh take on the mesh flat.
TORY BURCH
Logo-Embellished Swimsuit
Bring the trend poolside.
M&S
Pure Cotton Cutwork Beach Shorts
100% cotton.
& Other Stories
Fine Knit t-Shirt
Featuring the essential high-neck.
Pausing: Pale Pink
Wearing Instead: Lilac
Style Notes: This time of year always has us reaching for pastels, but a fresh way to upgrade a summer wardrobe is to reach for overlooked shades. For many seasons, pastel pinks, yellows and blues have dominated. But lilac is having a resurgence thanks to the Versace and Issey Miyake S/S26 runways. It pairs well with neutrals such as black, white and light grey, and can be colour-blocked easily with bright greens, darker shades of purple and denim.
Shop Lilac:
H&M
Draped One-Shoulder Dress
Wedding guest dressing sorted.
MANGO
Heeled Sandals With Bow - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Very 90s coded.
Gucci
Braided Cotton Blend Top
Just add capti pants.
Sezane
Neal Blouse
French-inspired.
Anthropologie
The Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Trousers
Coloured trousers are a huge trend this season.
Pausing: Olive Green
Wearing Instead: Apple Green
Style Notes: Olive green has always sat comfortably between khaki and brighter greens, and has been a safe space for neutral lovers who want or need a bit of colour, particularly in the occasionwear sphere. Chartreuse was another major colour trend on the S/S26 runways, and apple green is very similar, yet slightly easier to wear with its softer undertone. To have some real fun this summer, look to bright green sequins, earrings, beaded necklaces, or use the shade to inject some personality into tailoring.