In case anyone makes you think that fashion and beauty trends are insignificant, or even worse, vain, let me be the one to remind you that that's unequivocally untrue. They inform and are informed by the economy, culture, and changing societal norms. They also define generations and determine our place in time. I could write a thesis on this topic, but I'll cut to the chase and say this: often, if you take the time to analyze and investigate overarching aesthetic trends, you'll discover a common thread that clues you into the collective consciousness.
That couldn't be more true for summer's biggest hair trends. Celebrity hairstylists and colorists agree that there's an emphasis on all things natural, relaxed, and lived-in right now, and this holds regardless of hair type, color, or length. (I think it's influenced by wellness culture and how people are zeroed in on their health—hair health included, but that's up for debate.) Take it from Isabella Mastrippolito, Colorist at BENJAMIN Salon in West Hollywood. "Across the board, there's a continued push toward lived-in, dimensional color—soft, subtle ribbons of lighter pieces woven through the hair so everything blends easily and grows out without harsh lines. It mimics natural lighting from a long summer outdoors and keeps the overall look soft, easy, and low maintenance.”
There's also an emphasis on "micro-identity," as people reference specific eras and aesthetics from years past, turning them into new, signature looks. "About six in ten American teens use TikTok daily, and we're pulling from late '90s and Y2K aesthetics, indie sleaze and 2014 Tumblr, '70s texture and shaggy hair, '90s supermodel glam, early clean girl minimalism, and punk and alternative influences," says Liz Lorenzo Shears, another stylist at BENJAMIN Salon in West Hollywood. These influences may be nostalgic, but they feel extremely relevant for summer 2026, especially when they exude a relaxed, effortless aura.
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Ahead, see the 10 top hair trends set to define summer 2026, according to experts.
Hair Color Trends
Golden-Hour Blonde
Blonde is always particularly popular in the summer, but right now, "golden-hour blonde" is stealing the show. "For blonde, everything is going softer and more beach-washed," Mastrippolito says. "It’s warm beige and light golden tones that look naturally lifted after time in the ocean and sun. It feels effortless and expensive, with a focus on seamless grow-out and color that doesn't look overly maintained."
Meri Kate O'Connor, a BENJAMIN Salon Celebrity Colorist, agrees, saying balayage is the best technique to use. "For this look, golden ribbons are painted throughout the hair to create warm, sun-kissed dimension. Balayage naturally mimics the way the sun lightens hair (keeping it brighter around the face and on the ends), resulting in a multi-dimensional highlight that's warm and glowing while still maintaining depth and contrast. The technique also means a softer, more natural grow-out. Think Tate McRae and Gigi Hadid."
Butter Blonde
Butter blonde is just as trendy right now. "This golden blonde is mixed with lighter, brighter, near-white tones that are super shiny and soft," O'Connor says. "Gold reflects light, which gives the hair that luminous, polished finish. It's warm, effortless, and endlessly flattering. Think Margot Robbie and Sydney Sweeney."
Renée Valerie Radoiu, Vice President, R+COLOR Education & R+COLOR Collective Member, agrees. "Butter blonde is the golden refresh blondes crave between seasons. Warmer, brighter, and softly luminous, it can complement cooler skin tones while bringing a healthier glow back to hair that may feel a little faded after summer. Pro tip: ask your colorist for a golden-gloss toner like R+COLOR HYPERMATIC 10 Minute Demi-Permanent Liquid Hair Color in MIDAS G9 at your next blonding appointment for that buttery finish."
Chase Kusero, Co-Founder of IGK Hair Care, says the emphasis on buttery tones points to a bigger trend. "Bright icy blondes are giving way to warmer, softer blondes that look naturally sunlit. Think creamy champagne, golden undertones, and expensive-looking dimension. Clients are gravitating toward color that grows out beautifully with less maintenance. To maximize longevity, use IGK Mixed Feelings Leave-In Blonde Toning Drops ($29) at home to maintain brightness while preventing brassiness."
Teddy Bear Bronde
Bronde (a combo of blonde and brown) is a natural choice for those of us who want lived-in color that grows out seamlessly and doesn't require endless salon appointments. "This is the perfect soft highlighted color for anyone looking for a blend of blonde and brunette without an obvious highlighted look," O'Connor says. "Blonde highlights are seamlessly blended into the hair and toned to a honey-beige that complements the natural base while adding warmth and shine. It's effortless, lived-in, and beautiful at every stage of the grow-out. Think Hailey Bieber."
Glossy Brunette
This season, the trendiest brunette hair color is any shade, as long as it's rich, glossy, and luminous. Yep, we're back to talking about hair health, folks. "Brunettes are leaning rich and glossy," Mastrippolito says. "The overall effect is healthy, reflective hair that catches sunlight in a really natural way, enhancing the depth of the base color rather than changing it dramatically.”
Don't be afraid to go rich and warm, rather than cool. Kusero says to ask for "caramel ribbons and soft dimension." It's not about dramatic contrast; rather, it's about a subtle and reflective finish. "This is the kind of color that catches light really beautifully. Keeping this color glossy is essential; IGK Paid In Full High-Gloss Intense Repair Treatment ($38) enhances shine and deeply nourishes hair."
Radoiu agrees. "Rich, glossy, absolutely not flat brunette is the mood right now. Think warmth, dimension, and chocolate tones that elevate the hair in a way that feels polished, luxe, and expensive."
Haircut Trends
The Bixie
Celebs love the bixie. In fact, it might be one of the biggest hair trends of the entire year, much less the summer. Zendaya, Jessie Buckley, and Gracie Abrams are all proponents of the ultra-chic haircut. "This cut is a hybrid between a bob and a pixie," says Leo Izquierdo, Co-founder of IGK Hair Care. "It’s shorter and playful but softer than a traditional pixie, with longer pieces around the face and textured layers throughout."
Bonus points if you style it in a relaxed way that highlights your natural texture. It exudes effortlessness and will help preserve the health of your hair (no heat-styling necessary). Plus, it gives off a chic South-of-France vibe.
The Soft Shag
Adam Federico is R+Co's Vice President of Technical Education. He says the soft shag, or the "Sachel," is another low-effort, high-impact option for summer 2026. "The shag continues to evolve, and this summer it’s becoming more wearable. I’m seeing a lot of interest in what people call the 'Sachel," which sits somewhere between a shag and the Rachel-inspired layered cut. It has face-framing pieces, soft texture, and movement through the lengths, but it’s not overly choppy or hard to grow out."
"I think it’s trending because it gives the hair a bit more personality. It makes natural texture feel intentional, and it has that undone, lived-in energy people love in summer. I would pair this with R+Co SAIL Soft Wave Spray ($36) for airy movement without crunch. For second-day texture, R+Co BLEU Ultra Dry Texture Spray ($49) gives the hair lift and a little grit in the best way."
The Curly 'Fro
Cataanda James is a Trichologist and Dippity-Do Curly Hair Expert. She says the curly 'fro and the curly face-framing lob are major hair trends for summer '26—the best one for you all depends on your curl pattern. "The Curly ‘Fro is all about naturalism," she says. "Curl patterns 3B-4C, sans heavy product application and forced definition, effortlessly form into an Afro because that is the personality of higher curl patterns. Curls defy gravity, organically, and the true essence of the Curly ‘Fro it's natural, upward, flow forming a round, voluminous halo with authentic shape memory."
"On 2A-3A curl patterns, it's all about strategic cutting, geographical angles, and style technique. Since looser curl patterns experience more of a downward pull and less lift, creating this look entails a global, 90-degree angled cut. Starting at the crown, the hair is held out from the scalp at 90 degrees and blunt cut at each point, ensuring not to lose your guide. You're essentially cutting the hair to form a complete circle which is clearly visible when flipping the head upside down. This is where styling and technique come into play."
James says both haircuts are trending because they're the most effortless style for curly hair types. Effortless is IN. "This is the personality of curls and rather than being in a constant curl battle, the curlies are embracing it and flaunting their authenticity from head to toe. Ironically, in most cases, depending on the length, the Curly 'Fro is to the 3B-4C curlies what the Curly Face Framing Lob is to the 2A-3A girlies."
Hair Accessory Trends
Head Scarves
All nine celeb hairstylists and colorists say headscarves are the #1 hair accessory trend for summer 2026. Yep, every single one. "Scarves are the editorial hair accessory of the moment," Lorenzo Shears says. "Designers are pushing them hard on runways right now. Silk scarves tied over hair, woven into braids, wrapped around buns, or worn Jackie O. and Grace Kelly-style, tied under the chin. It's effortlessly chic."
Edgar Parra, Senior Stylist at BENJAMIN Salon in New York and West Hollywood, says silk scarves are particularly trendy. "Silk scarves are having a moment, but they’re being worn in a much more relaxed way, loosely tied into ponytails or wrapped into undone buns so they feel soft and unforced rather than styled," he says.
Silk scarves aren't just chic; they're practical. That's according to James, who says, "The biggest curly hair accessory of summer 2026 is the standard, square-sized silk or satin scarf. It's protective to your curls, has no friction, and doubles as a headband, headwrap, hair tie, ponytail holder, scrunchie, and all the things! It's versatile and comes in a variety of colors and prints, and is easy to tote. Scarves are the ultimate accessory to your curls, and when styled properly, they can help you camouflage curls that have started to frizz or fray, or curls that have surpassed wash day far too long. Designer labels or not, the scarf is the main character to adorn your curls all summer 2026!"