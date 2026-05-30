From Chanel Runways to Kylie Jenner, the Chicest Individuals Are Wearing Seaglass Nails This Summer

When Mattieu Blazy presented his fifth Chanel collection in Biarritz, France—Cruise 26/27, where models cascaded down the runway in a nautical palette of silk, feathers, and fishnet—we didn’t know that we’d also be downloading summer’s top nail trend. Keyed by celebrity nail artist Ama Quashie, the mermaid-like manicures that completed each look quickly became the talk of beauty editor town for the mismatched color stories and semi-sheer, dégradé chrome polishes. Quashie previously told Who What Wear that the key to each look was “finding colours that work by clashing as well as melting into one another,” resulting in a marine-inspired kaleidoscope that both minimalists and maximalists can appreciate.
What are Seaglass Nails?
Seaglass, or the frosted, smooth, semi-opaque rocks sometimes found in shallow water or washed up in the sand, is the result of discarded broken glass being smoothed and rehydrated by rolling waves over the span of multiple decades. There’s a sort of kinship between this natural phenomenon and this colorful manicure trend—one that celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec says has been brewing for quite some time. “It's the perfect meeting point of several major trends: chrome, jelly, and 'Skittles,’” she explains. All three trends—reflective chrome, translucent jelly, and multi-colored nails—find perfect union in this layered mani. “It’s a way to incorporate all of them in a subtly chic way,” the manicurist adds. “I would describe it as the colors of an abalone shell or an opal (both needing water to form), which ties back perfectly to the ‘seaglass’ nail [trend],” she explains.
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We’ve seen these playful, colorful, and light-shifting nails often over the last two summers on the likes of It girls and our favorite manicurists alike, and still, inspiration continues to flow. Keep scrolling for the seaglass nail ideas you’ll waste no time sending to your nail tech.
Seaglass Nail Ideas
Ocean Blues
One of the standout looks from Chanel’s cruise show was this gradient blue color progression. The set slowly becomes more saturated from the thumb to the pinky finger, with a playful, opalescent chrome turning each blue-variant nail into a shell-like surface. Though the exact shades used at this show are unreleased, these lookalike Chanel variants can tide you over.
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Muse
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Fugueuse
She Sells Seashells
The youngest Kar-Jenner sister tends to influence us with just about everything she wears these days, but I’m still thinking about this vacation set by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt from last year. She demonstrated her process in an Instagram tutorial, starting with a cat-eye base before layering a different pastel-colored chrome on top of each nail.
Double Rhythm
Cat Eye Gel Polish
Born Pretty
Chrome Nail Powder
Pool Glazed
Multicolored nails are fun, but not every manicure calls for them. If you want to keep things a bit more streamlined, try this "pool-glazed" manicure, as described by professional manicurist Mateja Novakovic. The nail artist layered a pale pink hue and blue chrome powder, both from Manucurist, to achieve this translucent, watery look. But if you lament using messy powder, a chrome-effect nail polish works wonders, too.
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Pale Rose
Essie
Special Effects Nail Polish in Mystic Marine
Mermaid Scales
Another showstopper from the Chanel cruise show. "This is a simple look to do at home—a single swipe of semi-sheer, shimmery lacquer or a shimmery jelly shade will give you that wash of color and slight transparency," Kandalec muses.
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Ballerina
LONDONTOWN
Lakur Nail Polish Chrome Glaze
Aura Chrome
Seaglass nails are essentially the trend-stacked outcome of jelly nails, chrome, and the multi-colored mani, but celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen discreetly added another: aura nails. By blending a gradient color onto the nail before layering on the chrome, you can accomplish yet another alluring seaglass effect.