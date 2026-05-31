I Wore This Bella Hadid–Approved LED Mask for 14 Days—My Real, Unfiltered Thoughts

As someone who grew up fearing sunburns and slathering on the sunscreen, who eliminated certain foods from her diet after learning they’re large causes of cancer, and who never touched her hands to her face in middle school for fear of developing pimples, it sounded antithetical to press an electronic device against my skin and hope it didn’t fry my brain. But something about the Omnilux Contour Mask (a popular red light therapy mask) caught my attention—and no, it didn’t totally have to do with the fact that Bella Hadid and Jasmine Tookes are fans. That’s only part of the reason.
What Is Red Light Therapy?
If you’re interested in learning more about this device, we have to start with the main event: red light therapy. These low-level light wavelengths are used in skincare treatments for a myriad of reasons—most relating to anti-aging—and were once only available in a dermatologist’s office. But with the ever-growing category of red light tools, including handheld wands, showerheads, and vibration plates, it’s easier than ever to take these techy treatments home.
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“LED masks use specific wavelengths of light to stimulate biological processes in the skin without causing injury or downtime through a process called photobiomodulation,” board-certified dermatologist and Director of Cosmetic Dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care Kseniya Kobets, MD, tells Who What Wear. “Red light (around 633 nm) helps calm inflammation and stimulates fibroblasts to produce collagen and elastin, while near-infrared light (around 830 nm) penetrates deeper and may help support tissue repair and collagen production,” she explains. Omnilux’s Contour mask is essentially a supercharged, award-winning, FDA-cleared mask for all of your skin-softening, cellular repairing, and collagen-producing needs.
To see for myself, I tested the product for 13 days—though I now plan on wearing it for much longer. Keep reading for my full review.
Important!
This mask, just like many red light gadgets on the market, is not suitable for pregnancy, anyone trying to become pregnant, nor anyone breastfeeding. If any of the above fits your bill, bookmark this review for later.
What Is the Omnilux Face Mask?
Omnilux
Contour Face Mask
Pros: Great for reducing redness, minimizes the appearance of fine lines, firms skin over time
Cons: Arguably pricey
Light: Red (633nm), near-infrared (830nm) | Usage: 10 min. | Frequency: 3 to 5 days per week | FDA-cleared: Yes
The Omnilux Contour Face Mask is a flexible, strap-on mask that you wear for 10 minutes (it will automatically shut off after the time is up so you never worry about accidentally wearing it for too long) for three to five days a week. While the brand states that results are most noticeable after four to six weeks of use, I was able to spot a few differences in just two weeks of wear. What results, you may ask? Allow me to explain.
This mask utilizes a mix of eye-safe red and near-infrared light bulbs inside the silicone face. The FDA-cleared device offers a noninvasive, dermatologist-recommended 10-minute treatment that stimulates collagen development and repair at the cellular level. With consistent and long-term use, wearers will experience the minimization of fine lines and wrinkles, tauter skin, and a smoother complexion.
“The goal isn’t dramatic lifting or wrinkle removal but gradual improvements in skin quality—including smoother texture, softer fine lines, reduced redness, and healthier-looking skin with consistent use,” Kobets explains. I also found this mask to be great for rosacea, as the cocktail of lights was able to reduce the appearance of my skin’s natural redness within this short testing period. (If you want to target acne, your best bet would be the Omnilux Clear.)
“Omnilux remains one of my go-to recommendations because it uses wavelengths that have some of the strongest supporting data behind them: 633nm red light and 830nm near-infrared light,” she adds. “It has also been around for a long time and was one of the first companies I used for both in-office and at-home LED treatments. It won’t replace in-office procedures, but for patients looking for an at-home option to support collagen, improve skin quality, and maintain results between treatments, I think it’s one of the more credible devices on the market.”
How to Use It
Using the Omnilux mask is so simple it hardly needs explanation—however, I too was overwhelmed by all of the cords, remotes, and lengthy instructions manual when I unsheathed my device. So let me break it down for you!
Start by charging the handheld remote (called the battery controller on the instructions) with the provided plug-in. It takes about five to six hours to take a dead battery to a full charge, which you’ll know you’ve reached when three dots glow on the face of the remote. As the battery dwindles (you’ll likely get 10 treatments out of a single charge), the lights will decrease from three to two and so on to keep you up to speed. Just make sure you unplug the remote from the mask as you charge it, as this can cause electrical issues down the line.
From there, simply attach the corded remote to the mask, fasten one strap over your head, and the other around the nape of your neck. When you’ve reached a comfortable position, press the remote’s button down until the red lights kick on. From there, you can rest your eyes, read a book, or go about your day—the LEDs are eye-safe and FDA-cleared, so you don’t have to worry about wearing goggles underneath or squeezing your eyes shut.
My Honest Review
I’m not overly obsessed with skincare tools, but this is one that I’ll start using more frequently. Not only did this serve as a relaxing wind-down ritual before bed, but I genuinely did notice a difference in the firmness, texture, and tone of my skin. As a 26-year-old, I’ve started to notice the very minute signs of aging: whisker-thin fine lines around my eyes, the faintest hint of marionette lines, and rosacea. With just two weeks of use, the device has subtly reduced the redness in my cheeks and plumped my skin. I’ve also found this tool to be helpful with the occasional breakout—I wore the Omnilux after developing a pimple, and it decreased the size and tone of the spot within a day.
Who Is the Omnilux Contour Face Mask Good For?
“I think LED masks are best suited for patients looking to improve overall skin quality, support collagen production, reduce mild redness and inflammation, and complement a broader skincare or in-office treatment plan,” says Kobets. “They’re also popular after procedures like microneedling or dermaplaning because many patients find them calming.”
Who Should Not Use It?
Kobets recommends that melasma patients refrain from using LED masks. “While red light itself is generally not thought to worsen pigmentation, some LED masks generate a noticeable amount of heat,” she explains. “Heat is a well-recognized trigger for melasma, and I have personally seen some melasma-prone patients report worsening pigmentation with frequent use of heat-generating devices. This is especially important in patients with severe or vascular-predominant melasma, those undergoing hormonal changes such as pregnancy, breastfeeding, or perimenopause, or anyone whose pigmentation is known to flare with exercise, saunas, or heat exposure.”
Final Verdict
In all, I enjoyed adding this device into my routine over the last two weeks, and I plan to continue using it in the future. I saw results in certain areas, like the reduction of redness and the minimization of blemishes, almost overnight. However, I expect things like fine line reduction and overall plumpness to take some time. After the intended amount of use (four to six weeks, per the brand), I assume that I'll be greeted with much brighter and smoother skin when I look in the mirror.
While I enjoyed having this be part of my evening routine—it gave me 10 solid minutes to unwind—I wouldn't say it's a 100% necessary tool to own, unless you have a spare $400 to donate toward your skincare regime. However, seeing as it's one of the few FDA-cleared masks on the market (and dermatologists sing its praises!), it's one worth adding if you want an effective tool that's guaranteed to be safe for most skin types.
How does a red light therapy mask like Omnilux Contour compare to an in-office LED treatment?
“In-office LED treatments are generally more powerful, but at-home devices have become much more sophisticated,” says Kobets. “I usually tell patients that professional treatments may provide a stronger dose, but consistency is where at-home devices shine. An LED mask won’t replace lasers, fillers, neuromodulators, ultrasound tightening, or radiofrequency devices, but it can be a useful adjunct for improving skin quality and supporting recovery.”
More FDA-Cleared Red Light Devices We Like
Solawave
4-in-1 Skincare Wand
CurrentBody Skin
LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask
Shark
Cryoglow Led Face Mask
Dr. Dennis Gross
Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro LED Device
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