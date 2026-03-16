I'm Not Saying White Trainers Are Out, But This Pretty Alternative Is Officially In for 2026

As a 26-year-old fashion editor, there is one shoe which reigns supreme in a capsule wardrobe year-round: trainers. Now, I know that plush leather loafers feel inherently cooler and ballet flats are timeless (the gift that keeps on giving, so to speak), but there's something about trainers I simply can't seem to shake. And lately, all I can think about is the pink trainer colour trend.
Now, don’t get me wrong, white and black trainers will always be classic (they’ve remained a constant in my rotation for some time), but there's something about pink trainers which feels refreshingly now. Maybe it's because the pretty hue lends a romantic softness to simple denim, or maybe it's down to the fact that they lean into that dopamine-dressing feeling we have adored over the years. Either way, what I do know is muted trousers look inherently more fashionable and grungy plaid skirts look undeniably more fresh with a cute pink trainer in tow.
Naturally, designers have been one step ahead of the curve. From the sumptuous satin bowling shoes at Onitsuka Tiger, to the stiletto heeled iterations at Sinead Gorey; for the last few years fashion's most formative trend-setters have paired pink trainers with almost every outfit possible. At the spring/summer 2026 show, Simone Rocha's pink trainers were shown among similar hued sheer skirts, and Miu Miu polished theirs with high-neck, floral, babydoll dresses. The result? The resounding understanding that pink trainers are making their way to be the next new neutral.
For further proof of the trend, you only need to look to Who What Wear UK Fashion editor Remy Farrell. Unlike me, she’s never been much of a trainer wearer, stating, “I know that I'm in the minority”, she says, “but up until recently I've only ever owned one pair of trainers. Not throughout my entire life, of course, but I would wear trainers so infrequently that I only ever had one pair of white trainers in my rotation for wearing with leggings and activewear.”
“After years of slingbacks, kitten heels, loafers and sandals took their toll,” Remy decided it was time to find a comfortable option that could still make a statement. And that's when her love affair with pink trainers began. “Now I own green, blue, brown, and yellow sneakers for dressing up denim and making my skirts feel a bit cooler, and my latest faves are a pair of blush pink Autry trainers that are perfect for my spring slip dresses and cropped jeans."
Convinced yet? If so, you can scroll down see the best pink trainers on the market right now. Happy shopping!
Shop the Pink Trainer Trend Below:
Miu Miu
Plume Satin Sneakers
Find me a more perfect spring shoe I dare you.
M&S
Retro Runner Trainers
M&S is always one step ahead of the game when it comes to luxe-looking footwear.
New Balance
204l
The contrasting colourways make these chunky trainers feel more now.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Slip-On
20 years on, the infamous KillBill Mexico 66's are still going strong just in a newer, pretty hue.
Autry
REELWIND LOW SNEAKERS
Whilst Remy's shoe is sold on, these are the next best thing!
BALENCIAGA
City Studded Crinkled-Leather Sneakers
A luxury take on the trend.
Free People
Asics Gel Jog 100s Sneakers
These would pair well with leggings and a matching wash jumper.
ALOHAS
TB490 Crochet Sneakers
Hailing from Spain, Aloha trainers have fast become a London It-girl favourite.
Prada
Re-Nylon and suede laced sneakers
Sleek, minimalistic and utterly-divine, these Prada trainer's have shot to the top of my wishlist.