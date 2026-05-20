Yes, New York's fashion scene is as experimental as it gets. Footwear, though? Considering walking is practically unavoidable, comfortable flats and sneakers often take precedence over trend-driven heels—something I learned during my time in the Big Apple. Now that I reside in Los Angeles, I've been able to take my shoe game to the next level, test-driving a wider range of silhouettes. After all, my go-to mode of transportation is my car or an Uber. As I build out my summer shoe collection, I'm taking cues from the city's coolest dressers and the footwear trends they can't stop wearing.
Intrigued? Ahead, I've rounded up five summer shoe trends I've been spotting nonstop in the city. Catering to every style sensibility, the lineup features a mix of easy everyday silhouettes and statement-making pairs for special occasions. Best of all, these styles are guaranteed to elevate every warm-weather outfit tenfold. Without further ado, discover the trendiest shoes taking over Los Angeles this season.
Slim Sneakers
Slim sneakers have yet to wane in popularity, at least not in Los Angeles. Exuding a decidedly retro vibe, the silhouette feels especially refreshing after years of chunky kicks reigning supreme. Suede pairs have been a particular favorite—as have sleek leather styles.
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COACH
Lace Up Sneaker
Adidas X Song for the Mute
Tokyo Sneakers
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hollie Sneaker
Puma
Speedcat OG Sneakers
Vince
Sunset Suede Low-Top Trainers
Chunky Clogs
Though chunky sneakers have largely fizzled out of the fashion scene, chunky clogs are very much having a moment this season. In Los Angeles, It girls are pairing the footwear with everything from breezy minidresses, as seen above, to wide-leg jeans and midi skirts.
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Willy Chavarria X Zara
Leather Clogs
Free People
Calli Clogs
Dr. Scholl's
Original Feels Platform Clog
Tory Burch
Mellow Eva Clogs
Sézane
Callie High Mule
Heeled, Open-Toe Mules
Blending ease with sophistication, heeled, open-toe mules have become a go-to among Los Angeles's style set. With their slip-on silhouette and sleek design, it's no wonder the look is hitting its stride this summer. Whenever an outfit feels like it's missing something, these trendy shoes are the answer.