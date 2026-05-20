Never mind the fact that the official start of summer is still a month away—as far as I'm concerned, swimwear season is already here. One look at Who What Wear's sunny new cover story with Lila Moss, and I know you'll feel it, too. We brought the London-born model to Hermosa Beach for a Burberry-filled photoshoot that's sure to make raincoat-clad Brits seethe with jealousy. In the accompanying interview, we discussed a range of topics, including her famous mother, her type 1 diabetes advocacy, and, of course, summer fashion.
When asked about which trends she's excited to wear this season, Moss excitedly endorsed one kind of accessory. "An image of beads just popped into my head," Moss told Who What Wear. "Beaded necklaces! Beaded bracelets! Chunky beads! Colorful beads! Beaded belts! I love a little beaded belt with a bikini." Even as a Southern California native who's never lived more than 30 minutes from the beach, I've never thought to wear a beaded belt with a bikini, but I suddenly think it's genius. It's the perfect way to spice up your swimwear and ensure you're the coolest person at the pool party. Scroll down to shop the trend for yourself.
Shop Beaded Belts to Wear With Bikinis
ZARA
Ceramic Piece Cord Belt
Free People
Endless Summer Wrap Belt
petit moments
Majorca Belt
ZARA
Multiposition Cord Necklace With Stones
Free People
Kaleidescope Whirl Wrap Belt
ZARA
Cord Belt With Beads and Stones
Free People
Catch the Wave Skirt Belt