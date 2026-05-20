Basic Bikinis, Be Gone: Lila Moss Told Me the Top Swimwear Trend of the Summer

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Lila Moss wears a Burberry bikini in a photoshoot for Who What Wear
(Image credit: Agata Serge)

Never mind the fact that the official start of summer is still a month away—as far as I'm concerned, swimwear season is already here. One look at Who What Wear's sunny new cover story with Lila Moss, and I know you'll feel it, too. We brought the London-born model to Hermosa Beach for a Burberry-filled photoshoot that's sure to make raincoat-clad Brits seethe with jealousy. In the accompanying interview, we discussed a range of topics, including her famous mother, her type 1 diabetes advocacy, and, of course, summer fashion.

When asked about which trends she's excited to wear this season, Moss excitedly endorsed one kind of accessory. "An image of beads just popped into my head," Moss told Who What Wear. "Beaded necklaces! Beaded bracelets! Chunky beads! Colorful beads! Beaded belts! I love a little beaded belt with a bikini." Even as a Southern California native who's never lived more than 30 minutes from the beach, I've never thought to wear a beaded belt with a bikini, but I suddenly think it's genius. It's the perfect way to spice up your swimwear and ensure you're the coolest person at the pool party. Scroll down to shop the trend for yourself.

Shop Beaded Belts to Wear With Bikinis

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.