Gillian Anderson is no stranger to the spotlight. The actress has worked in film, television, and theater. She is perhaps best known for her role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files, although she's also starred in The Crown and Sex Education (my personal favorite). When she's not in character, Anderson is an activist, author, and L'Oréal ambassador.
I had the unique opportunity to catch up with Anderson via video call from the South of France, where she was attending the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on behalf of the brand. Ahead, read our exclusive interview, in which she discusses her low-key beauty routines, the aesthetic trends she loves and the ones she'd rather go without, and "doing the work" to acknowledge her intrinsic worth.
What does it mean to you to be partnered with L'Oréal? It's such a prestigious global beauty brand.
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I was very honored to be asked—not just as an actor but in other things that I do in my life. I talk a lot about women, particularly women's empowerment. This gives me more of an opportunity to do that on a much more global scale than I would if I were just promoting one of my books or doing something similar.
It's nice to be able to talk about it in that way. When I first started, I imagined myself saying the slogan, "Because I'm worth it." My first reaction was that I couldn't possibly say that. It felt so cheesy. Then I saw the documentary about Ilon Specht and the history of the slogan, and I thought, "What am I talking about?"
At the end of the day, it's really important to be able to say that and truly mean it without feeling shame, judgment, or embarrassment. That's especially important today with the number of young women who struggle with self-worth. I actually feel proud to say it on a regular basis.
I love it. L'Oréal was really the first brand to be built around what we'd now call an affirmation before we even had a word for that. It's a very rich history.
It's very cool.
What are your favorite L'Oréal products at the moment?
Most of the time, in my private life, I don't really wear makeup except for mascara. I always have Panorama Mascara with me because the coverage is so great, and it's easy to take off. That's definitely a go-to. I also use the Age Perfect Midnight Cream. It leaves my skin feeling very smooth and silky, which I like. I also have a tendency to be quite lazy, so it feels effortless, and I feel like I get the results I want.
I know you said you normally only wear mascara on your time off, but I'd love to know your daily beauty routine. What does that look like? Do you spend time on skincare in the morning?
I didn't use to take off my makeup at all from one day to the next, even after doing a shoot. My big thing now is at least trying to do that, which feels like a big step for me. If I do that, I'll follow it with a moisturizer.
I know I'm likely to do those two steps. In the morning, I struggle to do much beyond putting on a bit of mascara. If I use anything else, it'll be the Duo Serum. I quite like that. I don't often put anything on, but if I do, that's usually it.
Has your perspective on beauty changed over the years. If so, how?
I don't think I ever paid much attention to beauty. My mom never wore makeup, and it was never really part of my life. I remember Rosamund Pike telling me about how her mother took her to a beauty counter at Macy's or somewhere similar. That just wasn't part of my upbringing. Makeup wasn't part of my childhood at all. When I did wear it, it was kohl around the eyes. It wasn't until my mid-20s, when I started working in the public eye, that makeup was really introduced into my life, and it was solely for the purpose of building characters.
It's only since working with L'Oréal Paris that I've had conversations about things like collagen and skincare. Since becoming a beauty ambassador, I've learned pretty much everything I know about beauty. That basically says it all.
What I really appreciate about [L'Oréal] is how science-based it is. They genuinely care about the science behind their products, and I trust them 100%.
Beauty is one of those things where you open Pandora's box and realize there's so much to learn. It's exciting, but it can also be overwhelming. When brands like L'Oréal Paris are accessible, it's really nice. That sounds healthy.
What beauty trend, past or present, would you steer clear of?
I don't tend to follow trends. Is a Brazilian butt lift considered a beauty trend?
It could be.
Then I'd say it's probably wise to steer clear of that.
That's a whole other discussion about how those things can become trends, but I think you're right. Is there a beauty look or product, past or present, that you love?
Whenever I see women who have achieved what people call glass skin, where they seem to radiate from the inside out, I love that look. They're shiny but not greasy. They just look healthy with very little makeup. I understand the appeal of that, and I'm happy that trend exists.
There was also a period when painted-on freckles were popular. I thought that was really cool. I've known a few people over the years who did that, and I think it's pretty awesome.
I love faux freckles. What's the best beauty tip you've ever heard, even if it's not related to skincare or makeup? It could be about how you carry yourself or move through life.
I'll answer that in two ways. First, a practical beauty tip: If I ever wear eye shadow in my personal life, it's usually lipstick that I've dabbed onto my eyelids. I have no idea where I picked that up, but I do it.
More importantly, when we're talking about worth and feeling like you're worth it, none of these external things really matter. They may lift our spirits or put a skip in our step, but unless we feel good on the inside, they don't mean much. We can still have all the negativity in the world running through our heads, even with a full face of makeup. More than anything, I think it's important to work on the internal stuff. The longer you leave that work until your 50s or 60s, the more years those negative thoughts have had to compound and become harder to deal with. The earlier you start dealing with your issues and truly feel that you deserve to be on this planet, that you're perfect as you are, and that you can confidently ask for what you want from yourself, your life, and the people around you, the easier it becomes. The more years you spend doing that work, the better.
Do you have a beauty icon? If so, who is it, and why do you admire them?
Do you know Harriet Walter, the actress from England? Harriet Walter has such a fantastic face, and it's the same face she's always had. There are plenty of women I admire and think of as icons for their activism or their acting.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.