Not* Jeans and Trainers—This Stylish Combination Is Much More Chic And Just as Comfortable

If you’re searching for a one-step upgrade to your spring wardrobe, my best tip is to ease away from jeans and trainers and towards a more polished two-piece: cream satin trousers and sandals. Whilst denim will always be a dependable staple, it simply can't match the inherent elegance of a fluid, glossy pair of trousers—especially in a fresh shade of light cream.
Illustrating the chicness, Carey Mulligan traded in her usual denim, stepping out in swishy satin trousers this week. Styling them with a coordinating satin jacket and a pair of heeled sandals, Carey's outfit was as comfortable as any denim look, yet so much more elevated.
Of course, heels might not rival trainers in terms of all-day comfort, but swap them for a flat sandal, and the combination is just as practical. In fact, during the warmer months, the breezy silhouette of satin trousers paired with open-toe shoes can feel even more wearable than your go-to jeans and trainers.
Opting for cream, rather than heavier shades like black, brown or navy, brings a welcome freshness—enhancing the fabric’s natural sheen and creating a light-catching, luxurious effect.
Tempted to give your jeans a well-earned break? Keep scrolling to shop the chicest cream satin trousers to buy now.
Shop Cream Satin Trousers:
Mango
Satin Straight-Fit Trousers=
Honestly these look more expensive than they actually are.
H&M
Flared Satin Trousers
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Anthropologie
Lyrebird Satin Lace-Trim Wide-Leg Trousers
The lace trim finish gives these such an elevated edge.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
These come in short, standard and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Dissh
Mya Cream Satin Pant
Style with a tonal top or contrast it with a chocolate brown layer.
COS
Satin Wide-Leg Trousers
These also come in three other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Satin Wide Leg Trousers
Style these with sandals or dress them with down with ballerina.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.