If Looking Chic This Winter Is Your Goal, This Is the One Knitwear Trend You Have to Consider

Every morning this week, I've stood in front of my wardrobe, staring into it feeling as if I have nothing to wear. Of course, this absolutely isn't the case, but, looking at the collection of jumpers I have—many of which are starting to look like they've seen better days—I've decided that, this season, I'm going to address gap in my collection and invest in a chic and elegant knit that will breathe new life into all of my winter looks. A tall order, I know, but I reckon I've already found a piece that's up to the task.

Struck by all of the cute cardigans that have been cropping up across high street and designer brands, this winter it seems the style to know about is, rather surprisingly, the asymmetric cardigan.

With a button fastening that traces diagonally across the body, or a wrap design that ties off-centre, asymmetric cardigans have an unexpected quality that makes your daily styling so much more interesting.

I initially saw the trend take hold last winter when & Other Stories's asymmetric cardigan became a fashion-person favourite, selling out and being restocked a total of four times (if I remember correctly). Before that, however, Jacquemus also introduced the idea of the asymmetric cardigan to the style set with its fine woven iteration—if you invested in it when it peaked a couple of years ago, then rest assured it'll serve you well this season, too.



For 2024, the & Other Stories style is back, along with a slew of other asymmetric cardis that are swiftly taking over new-in sections. So much so, all signs are pointing to the fact that they'll become a winter staple.

More playful than their vertically-buttoned equivalents, this trend offers a fresh silhouette that can be dressed up with ease. For an evening-ready ensemble, choose a style complete with a scarf (a detail many seem to have) and pair it with tailored trousers or a neat miniskirt. If you're after a day-to-day look, then I suggest pairing it with baggy jeans for a casual combination you can keep coming back to.

Scroll on to see my edit of the best asymmetric cardigans to buy right now.

SHOP ASYMMETRIC CARDIGANS

Topshop Knitted Scarf Oversized Cardigan £60 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it is.

& Other Stories Asymmetric Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW Style with tailored trousers for a chic, structured look.

Mango Delfin Scarf Neck Jumper £50 SHOP NOW This light khaki shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Mango Funnel-Neck Sweater With Buttons £50 SHOP NOW This also comes in a vivid red shade.

Zara Asymmetric Knit Cardigan £50 SHOP NOW This elegant knit is the easiest way to feel dressed up whilst achieving a cosy finish.

Rohe Asymmetric Ribbed Alpaca-Blend Cardigan £410 £205 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Lemaire Asymmetric Wool-Blend Cardigan £435 SHOP NOW The scarf-knit trend is taking off this winter.

ME+EM Cashmere Layered Wrap Top £275 SHOP NOW Style with leggings for a ballerina-inspired outfit.

River Island Black Asymmetric Button Up Cardigan £45 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.