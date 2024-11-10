If Looking Chic This Winter Is Your Goal, This Is the One Knitwear Trend You Have to Consider
Every morning this week, I've stood in front of my wardrobe, staring into it feeling as if I have nothing to wear. Of course, this absolutely isn't the case, but, looking at the collection of jumpers I have—many of which are starting to look like they've seen better days—I've decided that, this season, I'm going to address gap in my collection and invest in a chic and elegant knit that will breathe new life into all of my winter looks. A tall order, I know, but I reckon I've already found a piece that's up to the task.
Struck by all of the cute cardigans that have been cropping up across high street and designer brands, this winter it seems the style to know about is, rather surprisingly, the asymmetric cardigan.
With a button fastening that traces diagonally across the body, or a wrap design that ties off-centre, asymmetric cardigans have an unexpected quality that makes your daily styling so much more interesting.
I initially saw the trend take hold last winter when & Other Stories's asymmetric cardigan became a fashion-person favourite, selling out and being restocked a total of four times (if I remember correctly). Before that, however, Jacquemus also introduced the idea of the asymmetric cardigan to the style set with its fine woven iteration—if you invested in it when it peaked a couple of years ago, then rest assured it'll serve you well this season, too.
For 2024, the & Other Stories style is back, along with a slew of other asymmetric cardis that are swiftly taking over new-in sections. So much so, all signs are pointing to the fact that they'll become a winter staple.
More playful than their vertically-buttoned equivalents, this trend offers a fresh silhouette that can be dressed up with ease. For an evening-ready ensemble, choose a style complete with a scarf (a detail many seem to have) and pair it with tailored trousers or a neat miniskirt. If you're after a day-to-day look, then I suggest pairing it with baggy jeans for a casual combination you can keep coming back to.
Scroll on to see my edit of the best asymmetric cardigans to buy right now.
SHOP ASYMMETRIC CARDIGANS
This elegant knit is the easiest way to feel dressed up whilst achieving a cosy finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
-
I Always Prep My Amazon Cart Ahead of Black Friday—Here's Everything I'm Buying
From cozy sweaters to slippers.
By Judith Jones
-
Exclusive: Cynthia Erivo Shares the "Little Details" That Make Her Wicked-Inspired Nails Really Sing
"I love to think of Elphaba as someone who really takes care of herself."
By Jamie Schneider
-
The Graceful Pant Trend Stylish Londoners Are Wearing Instead of Jeans This Winter
I'm convinced to do the same.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
I Already Know This Is Going to Be the Biggest Sneaker Trend of 2025
It's suddenly everywhere.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
The 9 Most-Wanted Shoe Trends of Winter 2024, Period
The only styles to know.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
8 Nineties Winter Trends That Are on the Verge of Going Viral
Is it 1994 or 2024?
By Allyson Payer
-
The 4 Elegant Winter Trends My Mom and I Think Are So Fashionable
The chicest picks.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The 7 Most 2024 Ways to Wear Tights This Fall and Winter
From classic to quirky.
By Natalie Cantell
-
The French Knitwear Brand Every Parisian Has in Their Closet
The greatest of all time.
By Ana Escalante
-
5 Winter Denim Trends That Are Gaining Steam and 5 That Are Fading Out
It's cutting season, after all.
By Anna LaPlaca