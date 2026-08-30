Early fall is arguably one of the best times of year to get dressed. The weather still allows for a little skin, but there’s also an excuse to start introducing layers, richer textures, and fresh silhouettes into the mix. And judging by the outfits already filling my feed, this season’s transitional style is shaping up to be particularly good.
Rather than a complete wardrobe overhaul, the early fall trends catching my attention are all about small styling shifts that make familiar pieces feel new again. Pops of unexpected color are breaking up otherwise simple looks, sweaters are becoming accessories in their own right, and pretty fabrics are being balanced with more relaxed staples. It’s the kind of effortless styling that looks considered without feeling overly put together.
After keeping a close eye on what fashion people are wearing right now, seven trends in particular keep surfacing—and I have a feeling they’re only going to become more prominent as we head further into the season. Some are subtle styling tricks you can recreate with pieces already in your closet, while others offer the perfect excuse for a strategic fall purchase. Either way, consider these the early-fall trends about to be everywhere.
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7 Early-Fall Outfit Trends
Bright Skirts
Neutrals will always have a place in a fall wardrobe, but bright skirts are making a convincing case for adding a little color to the mix. The freshest outfits pair vibrant midi and miniskirts with simple, pared-back tops, allowing the skirt to do all the work. Saturated shades instantly make an otherwise basic look feel more directional without requiring much styling. It’s an easy way to carry summer’s love of color into the new season.
LIONESS
Shoreline Midi Skirt
GUIZIO
Selene Midi Skirt
The Cool-Girl Waist Tie
The sweater tied around the waist is officially becoming one of early fall’s easiest styling tricks. Instead of reading as purely practical, it adds a relaxed, slightly undone element that makes an outfit instantly feel cooler. Fashion people are using knits almost like accessories, loosely knotting them around the waist to add dimension and an extra layer of texture. The best part is that you can recreate the look without buying anything new.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Free People
Low Tide Knit Pullover
Silk Pants
Silk pants are emerging as the elegant alternative to the usual denim and trousers this season. Their fluid shape and subtle sheen bring an elevated quality to even the most casual pieces in your closet. They also strike that ideal early-fall balance of feeling lightweight while looking decidedly more polished than a typical summer pant. Expect to see relaxed silhouettes become a recurring theme over the next few months.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
MORE TO COME
Zoella Pants
Pretty Plaids
Plaid is a fall constant, but this season’s versions are noticeably softer and prettier. Instead of traditional dark autumnal palettes, checks in baby blue, pale pink, and other delicate shades are giving the classic print an unexpected update. The lighter color combinations make plaid feel less preppy and more fashion-forward. It’s proof that quintessential fall prints don’t necessarily have to come in quintessential fall colors.
Sold Out NYC
The Everything Shirt
ZARA
Plaid Wrap Shirt
Slinky Halter Tops
Halter tops aren’t being packed away just because summer is winding down. Sleek, skin-baring silhouettes are continuing into early fall, offering a sexy contrast to the season’s more covered-up pieces. Minimal versions feel especially current and provide an easy way to add a night-out element to an otherwise understated outfit. Consider this your sign to keep your favorite halters in rotation a little longer.
Lovers and Friends
Delilah Top
With Jean
Sharni Top
Oversized Belt Buckles
Belts are taking on a much bigger role this fall—quite literally. Oversized round buckles are becoming a focal point, particularly when styled with denim and other pared-back pieces. The exaggerated hardware gives even the simplest jeans look a more distinctive, intentional finish. Think of it as a statement accessory that can completely shift the mood of pieces you already wear constantly.
B-Low the Belt
Myra Nubuck Belt
Lovers and Friends
Dahlia Belt
Mini Shorts + Button-Down Shirts
Mini shorts aren’t disappearing with the end of summer either, but the styling is getting noticeably more polished. Pairing tiny shorts with an oversized or crisp button-down shirt creates the kind of proportion play that fashion people consistently get right. The contrast between the barely-there hemline and more classic shirting keeps the combination feeling sophisticated rather than overly summery. It’s an ideal transitional formula for those early fall days when the weather hasn’t quite caught up with the calendar.