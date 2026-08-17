It's official. Fall is finally arriving. Not everyone is in full acceptance, but it's time to put away much of your summer wardrobe as the temperature drops further. However, there is one summer skirt trend that can stick around for the incoming season: knee-length skirts. While it's a great item to have for the heat, it also blends effortlessly into a fall outfit. For example, Jennifer Garner was recently spotted wearing a knee-length skirt, and she made it look season-appropriate by pairing it with a V-neck sweater, a long-standing fall trend. This outfit combination may sound suspicious, but trust me—it's chic.
Garner's outfit combination looked minimalist in a '90s-coded way, which will never fail you if you want to look elegant. She wore her black V-neck sweater with a Prada knee-length floral skirt and black strappy Chanel sandals. She completed her look with black sunglasses and a black leather shoulder bag also by Chanel. This is the perfect outfit to step into the new season, as it's lightweight, no-fuss, and stylish.
If you're not ready to give up your knee-length skirt, keep scrolling to re-create Garner's fall outfit formula and shop more V-neck sweaters and knee-length skirts in various colors and styles.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.